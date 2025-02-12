Connor McDavid brushed off a question about representing Canada amid the geopolitical turmoil with the United States due to President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

The excitement for the 4 Nations Face-Off is at an all-time high, especially since Canada hasn't fielded its best team since 2016. For many players, this will be their first chance to wear the Maple Leaf while representing the nation in a best-on-best international competition.

While the anticipation for the competition is high, it coincides with rising tensions between Canada and the U.S. after Trump ordered a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminum entering the U.S. The decision ended previous exemptions for allies like Canada and the EU, marking a significant expansion of trade barriers.

When asked about the current geopolitical situation and its impact on Canadian pride, Connor McDavid responded:

"Yeah, I don't want to get too much into that, but whatever the situation, just incredibly proud to represent my country in a sport that means a lot to a lot of people across the country," said McDavid.

The 4 Nations Face-Off kicks off on Wednesday with Canada hosting Sweden at Centre Bell Arena. Meanwhile, Team USA will hit the ice on Thursday against Finland at TD Garden in Boston.

Sidney Crosby praises Connor McDavid's ability to handle pressure ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts on Connor McDavid's mindset as he gears up for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Crosby emphasized McDavid's ability to handle pressure and praised his ability to showcase his skills on big stages, noting that it will be crucial for the Canada team in the tournament.

"I think if anything, he’s probably just excited,” Crosby said via NHLcom. “It’s been a long time and he’s probably grateful for the opportunity to finally play for Canada in something like this."

"He’s seems to deal with pressure. He’s been in big situations going back to last year and the (playoff) run that they had. He’s had lots of opportunities to play on big stages and handled it pretty well," he added.

The Edmonton Oilers star has won gold at the World U18 Championship, the World Juniors, and the World Championships. The 4 Nations Face-Off presents an opportunity for him to add another international accolade to his collection.

