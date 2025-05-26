Connor McDavid calls $41,000,000 Oilers teammate a "Swiss Army Knife" after all-round contribution in dominant Game 3 win

Connor McDavid praised Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 on Sunday. The win gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Final after dropping Game 1.

Ad

McDavid was asked about Nugent-Hopkins’ recent play and what he brings to the team.

"He's asked to do everything every single night," McDavid said (1:42). "Plays big minutes five-on-five, obviously on the power play. He's a leader on the penalty kill as well. Our kind of Swiss Army knife.

"He's playing really well. Another three assists, but just solid all over, making plays, doing his thing. He's playing great."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nugent-Hopkins, who is signed on an 8-year, $41,000,000 contract, registered three assists on Sunday. He helped on the crucial goals scored by Evan Bouchard, McDavid, and Zach Hyman. He recorded four shots on goal and finished the game with a plus-3 rating. Over three games against Dallas, he has seven points.

So far, Nugent-Hopkins has scored five goals and 11 assists in 14 playoff games. He also added 31 shots, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots, and a plus-9 rating. Though his role has changed at times, he is now producing on the top line with McDavid and Zach Hyman in the Western Conference Final.

Ad

Connor McDavid talked about having different strengths to win games

Connor McDavid also had a strong night in Game 3. He scored two goals and had a plus-3 rating. His first goal was the game-winner in the first period. He added another goal late in the second period to help extend the lead.

Connor McDavid said the Oilers must win games in different ways. He liked their strong five-on-five play.

Ad

"You have to win games different ways. You have to have dominant nights, ... nights where maybe your goalie is better than theirs," McDavid said (via NHL.com). "... nights where your special teams gets it done. That wasn’t tonight, although I thought the kill was good."

Connor McDavid has scored five goals and 17 assists in 14 playoff games, with a plus-10 rating.

Ad

Zach Hyman scored two goals and an assist, whereas Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg each scored once. Forward Evander Kane also registered three assists. And Oilers star goalie Stuart Skinner made 33 saves for Edmonton after a 3-0 shutout in Game 2.

Game 4 will be played Tuesday in Edmonton, and the Oilers will look to build on their series lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama