Connor McDavid calls $41,000,000 Oilers teammate a "Swiss Army Knife" after all-round contribution in dominant Game 3 win

Connor McDavid praised Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 on Sunday. The win gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Final after dropping Game 1.
McDavid was asked about Nugent-Hopkins’ recent play and what he brings to the team.
"He's asked to do everything every single night," McDavid said (1:42). "Plays big minutes five-on-five, obviously on the power play. He's a leader on the penalty kill as well. Our kind of Swiss Army knife.
"He's playing really well. Another three assists, but just solid all over, making plays, doing his thing. He's playing great."
Nugent-Hopkins, who is signed on an 8-year, $41,000,000 contract, registered three assists on Sunday. He helped on the crucial goals scored by Evan Bouchard, McDavid, and Zach Hyman. He recorded four shots on goal and finished the game with a plus-3 rating. Over three games against Dallas, he has seven points.
So far, Nugent-Hopkins has scored five goals and 11 assists in 14 playoff games. He also added 31 shots, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots, and a plus-9 rating. Though his role has changed at times, he is now producing on the top line with McDavid and Zach Hyman in the Western Conference Final.
Connor McDavid talked about having different strengths to win games
Connor McDavid also had a strong night in Game 3. He scored two goals and had a plus-3 rating. His first goal was the game-winner in the first period. He added another goal late in the second period to help extend the lead.
Connor McDavid said the Oilers must win games in different ways. He liked their strong five-on-five play.
"You have to win games different ways. You have to have dominant nights, ... nights where maybe your goalie is better than theirs," McDavid said (via NHL.com). "... nights where your special teams gets it done. That wasn’t tonight, although I thought the kill was good."
Connor McDavid has scored five goals and 17 assists in 14 playoff games, with a plus-10 rating.
Zach Hyman scored two goals and an assist, whereas Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg each scored once. Forward Evander Kane also registered three assists. And Oilers star goalie Stuart Skinner made 33 saves for Edmonton after a 3-0 shutout in Game 2.
Game 4 will be played Tuesday in Edmonton, and the Oilers will look to build on their series lead.
