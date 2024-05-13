Connor McDavid comments on physical play in series following dangerous cross-check from Carson Soucy and Nikita Zadorov

In Sunday night's clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks, tensions boiled over in the closing moments, leaving star forward Connor McDavid at the center of a controversial altercation. Per NHL insider Jason Gregor, after the contest, McDavid recognized the tough style of play used by the Canucks in Game 3 of the second-round playoffs, saying it was "fun to be a part of."

McDavid also alluded to the necessity for his team to create more scoring opportunities, stressing the importance of second and third chances around the net.

“They have big, heavy D-men, and they play a physical brand of hockey," McDavid said. "It is fun to be a part of. It has been a fun series to play in.”

A confrontation erupted in the final moments of the game between McDavid and Carson Soucy behind the net, resulting in a cross-check to McDavid's face from the Canucks defenseman. McDavid's retaliation with a slash to Soucy's leg intensified the altercation, prompting Vancouver defenseman Nikita Zadorov to respond with a cross-check to McDavid's back.

The incident has since sparked debates regarding player safety. While Soucy may argue that the cross-check to Connor McDavid's face was unintentional, the severity of the infraction cannot be understated.

"Vancouver’s Carson Soucy will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Date and time TBD," NHL Player Safety shared on X.

In response to the altercation, Nikita Zadorov received a fine of $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, attention now turns to Soucy and the potential ramifications of his actions.

Connor McDavid got checked in Oilers' 4-3 loss, the game raises questions about goalie Skinner

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl excel at scoring but not at preventing goals, a task designated to goaltender Stuart Skinner. His performance hasn't been sufficient to propel the Edmonton Oilers into the Western Conference final, despite McDavid and Draisaitl's stellar play.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch bluntly acknowledged the need for better goaltending after a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3.

“Yes, we need more saves," Knoblauch said. "We’ll see what he’s got in the future, whether it’s Game 4 or Game 5, or whenever it is.”

Skinner's shaky performance has made his starting status uncertain, with backup Calvin Pickard's name in consideration. The Oilers' stars have delivered, but Skinner's struggles stand out, evident in the chants against him and his uncharacteristic stats compared to the regular season.