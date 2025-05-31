Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard send a message for Canada's first WNBA team Toronto Tempo

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard shared a video on Friday to welcome Canada’s first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. CIBC posted the video on Instagram. It featured the two NHL stars, along with other Canadian athletes, sending messages of support.

“We're proud to welcome Canada's first WNBA team, Toronto Tempo, to Team CIBC.” McDavid said.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, who just finished his second NHL season, also seemed excited as he caught the basketball from McDavid and passed it along in the video.

“We can't wait to cheer you on when you take the court in 2026.” Bedard added.

The Toronto Tempo is a new WNBA team based in Toronto. It will start playing in 2026 and will be the first WNBA team outside the United States. The team will play its home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Olympic skier Marielle Thompson said she looks forward to seeing the team inspire the next generation.

"We are so excited to cheer you on and watch you inspire the next generation to chase their ambitions," Thompson said.

Christine Sinclair also shared a message. She said CIBC is proud to support the Tempo and spoke about creating more chances for female athletes.

"I can't wait to see the barrirs we break and the opportunities we create for female athletes together. When everyone sees themselves in the game, the tempo changes." Sinclair said.

Toronto Tempo will play their first season in 2026

On May 23, 2024, the WNBA officially announced the new Toronto team. It will be the 14th team in the league. The Tempo is owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, led by Larry Tanenbaum. He is also part of the group that owns the Maple Leafs and Raptors.

Tanenbaum paid $50 million to bring the team to Toronto. When the WNBA voted to approve the team, it passed easily. Only the New York Knicks voted no.

In February 2025, Monica Wright Rogers was named general manager. She is now leading the team’s early development. On March 3, 2025, Serena Williams, a former world No. 1 tennis player, became a joint-owner of the team.

On Friday, the Tempo added Eli Horowitz to the front office. He will serve as assistant general manager and senior vice-president of basketball strategy. Horowitz worked with the Los Angeles Sparks for seven years. He brings experience in scouting, analytics, and cap management.

Toronto Tempo is working to build a strong and smart organization before their first season in 2026.

