NHL analyst Martin Biron weighed in on what kind of contract extension Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid could sign. McDavid's current eight-year, $100 million contract expires after the 2025-26 season. He's now eligible to sign an extension.
On TSN's FanDuel Overdrive, Biron Noted that with the salary cap expected to rise to around $103.5 million next season, McDavid will be eligible to sign an extension with a max salary of 20% of the cap, which is around $20 million.
However, Biron doesn't think McDavid will demand the full $20 million. He predicts McDavid could sign for around $18 million per year on a short-term, two-year deal. That would allow the Oilers a bit more cap flexibility to bring in additional pieces around their superstar center.
However, Biron believes McDavid may only accept slightly less money if it comes with conditions.
“I think $18 million is the number, but I wouldn't be surprised if Connor McDavid, if the Oilers are solid, says, "I'll go to $16 million on a two-year deal." But you know that's coming with strings attached—that in two years, if it's not good, it's bye-bye, and I'm gone."
McDavid led the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, only to fall short again against the Florida Panthers. He has 74 assists and 100 points in 67 regular-season games and added 33 points in 22 playoff games last season.
To surmise, Biron predicts a short-term bridge deal for McDavid in the $16-18 million range, but with pressure on the Oilers to prove they can surround him with enough talent to win a Stanley Cup. If not, Edmonton risks losing the superstar to free agency in a couple years.
Martin Biron's take on Oilers' offseason changes
Martin Biron weighed in on the Oilers' offseason moves, saying that things couldn’t have gone much worse for the team. He pointed out that they need to trade Evander Kane, lost Connor Brown and haven’t been able to add the depth they were likely hoping for.
"Oh, man, I feel bad for the Oilers because this summer, the first week of July could not have gone any worse."
He added that things may have started to slide last year when they lost Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to offer sheets, but overall, this summer has been rough for Edmonton.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama