Connor McDavid eyes spot alongside Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky as Oilers seek revenge in Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers

Connor McDavid is focused on winning the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in a rematch. Last year, the Oilers were down 3-0 in the series against the Panthers but won three consecutive games to force Game 7, but they couldn't complete the comeback, losing the elimination game 2-1.

On Tuesday, while speaking to the media a day before Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals series, McDavid sat between two important photos. One showed Matthew Tkachuk lifting the Cup for Florida. The other showed Wayne Gretzky winning in 1984. Gretzky’s team lost in 1983 and won the next year. Sidney Crosby did the same in 2009 after losing in 2008.

McDavid wants to do that now.

“You hear everybody say it, 'Just keep giving yourselves opportunities to be in this position,” McDavid said, (via The Athletic). “Keep giving yourselves chances to win and eventually it happens. We’ve done that, (and) we’ve put ourselves in another good spot. Learned a lot of lessons last year - in that month - that we can use this year.”

A rematch is a rare sight in the NHL Stanley Cup finals, with only 12 such series in the league. The Oilers aspire to join those who have won for the second time.

McDavid has three MVPs, five scoring titles and a Conn Smythe Trophy. This season, McDavid didn’t reach last year’s numbers. He still scored 100 points and leads the playoffs with 27 points.

Connor McDavid's winning mindset admired by childhood teammate Jake Walman

Connor McDavid is fueled by a winning mindset, which started when he was a kid. He used to get to the rink two hours early to practice. Oilers defenseman Jake Walman, who played with McDavid as a child, said he knew he’d be great. Walman still sees McDavid working on his stickhandling before games.

“I always knew this guy (McDavid) was going to be the best,” Walman said.

After last year’s loss, Connor McDavid is more determined. He remembers the pain of falling short. He doesn’t want to feel that again. Sidney Crosby once said the same thing. After losing to Detroit, Crosby used that loss to train harder. He came back and won the next year.

McDavid said he understands the comparison.

“This is a different story, different teams,” he said. I’m just excited to have another kick at the can here (finals rematch).”

Connor McDavid was drafted by the Oilers a decade ago. McDavid has done almost everything, apart from winning the Stanley Cup.

