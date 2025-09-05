Connor McDavid gets 100% honest about Oilers' Stanley Cup hopes amid contract extension buzz

Connor McDavid has been the face of the Edmonton Oilers for nearly a decade, but his future with the team is becoming a major talking point. He is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season, carrying a cap hit of $12.5 million each year on his eight-year, $100 million deal.

With the contract clock ticking and another Stanley Cup Final loss behind him, questions about his future are hard to ignore. The Oilers were once again stopped by the Florida Panthers in the Final. Last year, Edmonton fell in Game 7. This year, it ended in Game 6 with a 5-1 loss in Florida.

The Oilers battled through the Kings, Golden Knights and Stars to get back to the final, but the result was the same. McDavid produced 33 points in the playoffs, but the team still fell short. The captain is still searching for his first Stanley Cup.

Speaking with TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Connor McDavid was asked about his extension and whether the delay means he is unsure about the Oilers’ future. He was clear in his answer.

“My confidence in this team this year has never been higher,” he said on Thursday. "Listen, does anyone have a crystal ball and know what two years, three years, four years, five or whatever [will look like]? Nobody has a crystal ball."

He added that no one can predict what the future will look like, but his belief is not the issue.

McDavid admitted that the process is not simple, but his focus is on keeping the team in a position to win. Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson is also involved in making sure the deal works on both sides. McDavid described it as “trying to find a razor’s edge,” pointing to the balance between personal security and building a strong roster around him.

“We’re trying to find a scenario that works for everybody in terms of my family, my family’s security, a deal that makes sense for the team to continue to have success.”

Connor McDavid admits he has more to prove as Oilers captain

Answering another question raised by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Connor McDavid reflected on his own play last season. Despite finishing with 100 points in 67 games, he said he didn’t consider it one of his better years.

“I’ve had a lot of very good years, and I wouldn’t categorize last season as one of those,” McDavid said on Thursday.

He explained that he is motivated to keep improving, to play at the Olympics, and to continue pushing the Oilers toward winning.

“Whether people believe me or not when I say that, I feel like I’ve got lots to prove.”

Connor McDavid finished second in scoring for the Oilers last season (behind Leon Draisaitl) with 27 goals and 74 assists. His consistency has always been impressive, but in the Final, he went pointless in the last game and finished minus-four.

