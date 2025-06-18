Connor McDavid gets blunt advice from P.K. Subban to consider leaving Oilers after another Stanley Cup Finals loss

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have once again had their hearts broken in the Stanley Cup Finals.
A second consecutive matchup with the Florida Panthers for the ultimate prize saw Edmonton on the wrong side of the spectrum. Another year of watching the Panthers jump onto the ice in celebration, soaking it all in from the other end.
Last year felt heartbreaking, losing in Game 7 after fighting their way back from a 3-0 series deficit. This year felt frustrating, outplayed throughout the series, and shut down when it mattered most.
That's now 10 seasons in the books for superstar Connor McDavid, with zero Stanley Cups to show for it. Everyone is wondering what it's going to take for the best player in the world to finally win it all.
According to former NHLer P.K. Subban, McDavid needs to consider whether going somewhere else would give him the best chance to do it. ESPN shared the full video on YouTube.
"Well, personally, I was thinking about this a couple of years ago because I just didn't see management putting a good enough team around them. McDavid is so great, and Leon Draisaitl is so great, that they've been able to carry this team. But to win a championship, you're going to need more pieces than that. You look across the ice at the Florida Panthers, and Zito goes out and trades for Reinhart, Bennett, Tkachuk, Marchand at the deadline; Seth Jones, picks up Forsling off of waivers—like these are all acquisitions that have brought them to two Stanley Cups, back-to-back in three finals," Subban said (6:11).
"I haven't seen that in Edmonton. You look at the players they picked up; they didn't put them in the right positions to be successful, and they haven't gotten it done. So, for me, Connor McDavid has got to take a look at this final year on his contract. What's best for him? What is best for you? I love Edmonton, trust me; it's an amazing place to play. I know he wants to stay there. But right now, it's about him and what's best for him. He deserves to have an opportunity when, maybe it's in Edmonton, but I would be taking a strong look in the mirror at where he needs to be." Subban added.
McDavid will be entering the final season of the eight-year, $100,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Oilers in 2017.
Connor McDavid was understandably frustrated after the loss
The frustration of another finals defeat, courtesy of the Florida Panthers, was evident in Connor McDavid's postgame media availability.
Jay On SC shared the clip of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).
"We kept f***ing trying the same thing over and over again, banging our heads against the wall," McDavid said.
The 28-year-old had another extremely productive postseason, racking up 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 22 games.
It will be an extremely interesting offseason in Edmonton, as management will look to reconstruct the roster around their superstars while also looking to extend Connor McDavid when he becomes eligible on July 1.
