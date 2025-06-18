Connor McDavid gets blunt advice from P.K. Subban to consider leaving Oilers after another Stanley Cup Finals loss

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have once again had their hearts broken in the Stanley Cup Finals.

A second consecutive matchup with the Florida Panthers for the ultimate prize saw Edmonton on the wrong side of the spectrum. Another year of watching the Panthers jump onto the ice in celebration, soaking it all in from the other end.

Last year felt heartbreaking, losing in Game 7 after fighting their way back from a 3-0 series deficit. This year felt frustrating, outplayed throughout the series, and shut down when it mattered most.

Trending

That's now 10 seasons in the books for superstar Connor McDavid, with zero Stanley Cups to show for it. Everyone is wondering what it's going to take for the best player in the world to finally win it all.

According to former NHLer P.K. Subban, McDavid needs to consider whether going somewhere else would give him the best chance to do it. ESPN shared the full video on YouTube.

"Well, personally, I was thinking about this a couple of years ago because I just didn't see management putting a good enough team around them. McDavid is so great, and Leon Draisaitl is so great, that they've been able to carry this team. But to win a championship, you're going to need more pieces than that. You look across the ice at the Florida Panthers, and Zito goes out and trades for Reinhart, Bennett, Tkachuk, Marchand at the deadline; Seth Jones, picks up Forsling off of waivers—like these are all acquisitions that have brought them to two Stanley Cups, back-to-back in three finals," Subban said (6:11).

"I haven't seen that in Edmonton. You look at the players they picked up; they didn't put them in the right positions to be successful, and they haven't gotten it done. So, for me, Connor McDavid has got to take a look at this final year on his contract. What's best for him? What is best for you? I love Edmonton, trust me; it's an amazing place to play. I know he wants to stay there. But right now, it's about him and what's best for him. He deserves to have an opportunity when, maybe it's in Edmonton, but I would be taking a strong look in the mirror at where he needs to be." Subban added.

McDavid will be entering the final season of the eight-year, $100,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Oilers in 2017.

Connor McDavid was understandably frustrated after the loss

The frustration of another finals defeat, courtesy of the Florida Panthers, was evident in Connor McDavid's postgame media availability.

Jay On SC shared the clip of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"We kept f***ing trying the same thing over and over again, banging our heads against the wall," McDavid said.

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old had another extremely productive postseason, racking up 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 22 games.

It will be an extremely interesting offseason in Edmonton, as management will look to reconstruct the roster around their superstars while also looking to extend Connor McDavid when he becomes eligible on July 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama