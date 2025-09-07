Connor McDavid gets blunt on possibility of short-term Oilers deal, including 'no term' 

Connor McDavid spoke openly on Friday about his contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers. The 28-year-old said he is in no hurry to decide on his next deal. His current contract runs through the 2025–26 season, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

McDavid admitted the decision carries a lot of weight for him and his family.

“It’s not something I take lightly. It’s not something my family takes lightly," he said. "I’ve put everything I have into my career. You only have one chance to do it right.”

He added that every option is on the table, whether it is a long deal, a short one, or even no term at all.

“All options are on the table and that would mean length of term, short term, long term, no term,” he added. “All options are on the table as I’ve alluded to, so that would include a short-term deal.”

Since being drafted first in 2015, Connor McDavid has played 10 seasons in Edmonton. During this span, he is second in scoring for the Oilers and added 33 playoff points last season. Despite his strong performance, Edmonton lost the Stanley Cup Final to Florida for the second straight year.

Teammate Leon Draisaitl, who signed an extension in 2024, said McDavid loves Edmonton and feels at home there. At the same time, he understands why his captain is taking time to make the decision.

"There’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that,” Draisaitl said, via NHL.com on Thursday. “Hopefully something gets reported soon.”

Elliotte Friedman believes Connor McDavid will take a discount

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman thinks Connor McDavid may take less money to stay with the Oilers. He said McDavid understands a big contract could limit the team’s chances of adding depth. So for a championship roster, he will not ask for a deal that hurts the team.

"I don't think this number is going to be a back breaker, because McDavid knows he can't say, 'I want a championship team around me' and then take a number that makes it impossible," Friedman said on Friday's episode of 32 Thoughts podcast.

Winning remains McDavid’s top priority, and his teammate Leon Draisaitl wants to win alongside him.

"I want him here for as long as possible," Draisaitl said, on Thursday, via NHL.com, "I want to do it (win Cup) with him,"

So, one can expect McDavid and his team to make it to the Stanley Cup finals again and finally lift the Cup.

