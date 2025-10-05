  • home icon
  Connor McDavid gets candid about his wishful hockey legacy in an interview with wife Lauren

Connor McDavid gets candid about his wishful hockey legacy in an interview with wife Lauren

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:30 GMT
NHL: JUN 19 NHL Awards - Source: Getty
Lauren Kyle-McDavid and Connor McDvaid - Source: Getty

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid opened up about his goals, routines and toughest challenges in a new interview led by his wife Lauren Kyle. The video, shared this week as part of a collaboration, gave fans a rare look at the NHL star away from the ice.

Asked what kind of legacy he hopes to leave in hockey, McDavid kept it straightforward. He said:

“Winning is the legacy you want to leave. But I think not only that. You want to leave wherever you are better than how you found it.”

The conversation also touched on his pregame habits. Though McDavid declined to reveal his full routine, he admitted with a smile,

“I'd rather not say all of them, but for sure have a routine. You could probably better answer this question than I can.”
When it comes to a perfect day off, he described sleeping in, enjoying breakfast and coffee, walking the couple’s dog Lenny and finishing with recovery time in the sauna and cold tub.

Connor McDavid reflects on the toughest injury of his career

During the interview, McDavid pointed to his knee injury in 2019 as the hardest challenge of his career. The injury occurred in April 2019 during the Oilers’ season finale against the Calgary Flames when McDavid crashed into the goal post at high speed.

What was first believed to be a PCL strain turned out to be far more severe with a full PCL tear, torn menisci, a torn popliteus muscle and even a fracture in his tibia.

“Definitely the worst injury I’ve had is a knee injury. That was not fun to go through,” he said.

He admitted the rehabilitation process tested him deeply but mentioned the role of family and close supporters in getting him through.

“You know, as athletes, we put everything into our sport. I mean, you know, it's a full time job. It's everyday, all day, going through that injury, family, friends, you know, people that, people that care about you and that are there for you. Those are the ones that kind of get you through it.”

Doctors had recommended surgery at the time which could have sidelined him for nearly a year, but McDavid instead chose an aggressive rehabilitation program. The decision paid off though, and he was able to return in time for the 2019-20 season.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
