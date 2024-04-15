Connor McDavid injury: Insider shares optimism around Oilers star's return for Sharks game

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid may return to the lineup against the San Jose Sharks after missing the last three games due to a lower-body injury.

The news was shared by NHL insider Tony Brar on X (formerly Twitter), who noted McDavid's return to wearing his top-six white jersey during practice, sparking anticipation among fans.

"Connor McDavid is back to wearing his top-six white jersey at practice this morning. We’ll see if that means he’s back in the lineup. #Oilers".

During practice, Connor McDavid was spotted skating alongside Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman, indicating potential line combinations for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl found himself paired with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele, suggesting strategic adjustments in McDavid's absence.

With 99 assists on the season, McDavid's return could provide the perfect opportunity to achieve 100 assists.

The timing of Connor McDavid's return couldn't be more crucial as the Oilers gear up for the final stretch of the regular season. With just a handful of games remaining, every point is vital as they jostle for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference.

The Oilers' next games are going to be interesting. They face the Sharks at home before hitting the road for games against the Coyotes and the Avalanche.

second consecutive loss for Oilers with Connor McDavid out of the lineup

The Vancouver Canucks secured a significant 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, led by goalie Casey DeSmith's stellar 32-save performance. With this win, the Canucks are now positioned in the Pacific Division's top spot and are holding a five-point lead over Edmonton.

Sam Lafferty, Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua contributed goals, securing all four wins against the Oilers this season.

Despite Evander Kane's goal for the Oilers and the absence of captain Connor McDavid, Edmonton acknowledged the competitive nature of the game.

The Oilers' progress throughout the season, narrowing the gap with the Canucks from 21 points in late November, is seen as a significant achievement. Forward Zach Hyman acknowledged the team's positive position heading into the playoffs.

“Considering where we were at the start of the year, to be locked into a playoff spot and have home ice secured, I think we would have taken that. And with still time left, we’ll see what happens, but I think we’re in a great spot," Hyman said.

Lafferty's late first-period goal and Suter's deflected shot in the second period contributed to the Canucks' lead. Kane's goal for the Oilers added tension, but Joshua's empty-netter sealed Vancouver's victory.

Notably, Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko remained sidelined despite participating in morning practice.

