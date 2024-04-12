Connor McDavid injury: Kris Knoblauch shares latest on Oilers star's availability for Coyotes game

The anticipation surrounding Connor McDavid's availability for the Edmonton Oilers' matchup against the Arizona Coyotes tonight has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the star captain will play or sit out, as updates from head coach Kris Knoblauch keep them guessing.

In a series of updates shared by Oilers reporter Tony Brar, the situation regarding McDavid's status has been anything but definitive.

"Knoblauch says this morning Connor McDavid remains questionable for tonight."

Knoblauch labeled McDavid as a "game-time decision" on Thursday, keeping fans and analysts in suspense.

However, the latest insights from Brar shed light on McDavid's activities leading up to the game. Despite being termed a "game-time decision," McDavid took to the ice for the Oilers' optional skate this morning.

Brar's observations during the optional skate provided further intrigue. McDavid not only skated but also engaged in stick handling drills, demonstrating agility and skill. His performance in these drills, particularly the two-obstacle figure-eight exercise, showcased his skills on the ice and suggested that his skating abilities remain unaffected by any lingering injury:

"Connor McDavid on the ice ahead of the Oilers optional skate this morning."

Despite these encouraging signs, Knoblauch's morning update maintained an air of uncertainty around McDavid's status. The coach reiterated that McDavid "remains questionable" for the game against the Coyotes, indicating that a final decision is still pending.

Knoblauch's cautious approach toward McDavid's return hints at a strategic decision aimed at preserving the star player's health for the long term.

Edmonton Oilers maintain momentum sans Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers secured a decisive 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, showcasing depth and resilience in the absence of star forward Connor McDavid.

Zach Hyman expressed the team's collective effort:

"When you’re missing the best player in the world you don’t try to replace him...everyone as a group has to step up and play better."

The Oilers' recent performances, including three consecutive wins, reflect their readiness for the playoffs.

Cody Ceci initiated the scoring with a fortunate deflection off Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, emphasizing Edmonton's early dominance. Mattias Ekholm's goal highlighted his exceptional performance since the NHL All-Star break, leading defensemen in 5-on-5 points. Hyman's contribution, notching his team-leading 53rd goal, underscored Edmonton's depth beyond McDavid.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins facilitated Leon Draisaitl's goal, marking Draisaitl's 41st of the season and extending Edmonton's lead. Despite a brief setback with Keegan Kolesar's goal for Vegas, Dylan Holloway's impact off the bench reinforced Edmonton's depth, sealing the victory with his fourth goal of the season.

Vegas faced challenges with several key players absent, including Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy. The Golden Knights' frustration was evident, with Jonathan Marchessault highlighting the need for a collective effort:

"We need everybody and right now we don’t have that."

The Oilers' triumph not only showcased their strength in depth but also their consistency at home, where they remain undefeated in 11 consecutive games.