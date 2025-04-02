  • home icon
Connor McDavid injury: NHL insider provides promising update on Oilers star's return timeline

By Mike Whitaker
Modified Apr 02, 2025 23:14 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid is reportedly on schedule to return sooner than expected. (Credits: IMAGN)

Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid has not played since experiencing a lower-body injury on Mar. 20.

However, the good news for the Oilers is that his star teammate Leon Draisaitl - who has shouldered the load and has since increased his NHL-leading goal total to 52 - is helping Edmonton move into second place in the Pacific Division.

In his latest "NHL Rumblings" piece for The Athletic on Wednesday, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun stated that McDavid should make his return to the ice for Edmonton at some point before the conclusion of their regular season schedule.

"The world No. 1, who joined his teammates for the morning skate in Vegas on Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in a game on March 20," he wrote. "The Oilers say they expect No. 97 back before the end of the regular season. More specifically, they don’t expect him on this current road trip, which wraps up Monday night in Anaheim, but they are looking sometime within the last stretch of five games for his return. That’s subject to change, but that’s what I was hearing Tuesday."
"So he’ll probably be back in the last week of the regular season," he continued. "The silver lining is that he will return after getting some rest, which isn’t the worst thing after playing into late June last season, having a short offseason and not quite looking at his very best/ridiculous standard most of the season. Factor in playing in the 4 Nations, too."
Connor McDavid has scored 26 goals with 64 assists so far this season but is second overall in total scoring behind Draisaitl.

Connor McDavid was injured on March 20 vs. Winnipeg

Connor McDavid was hurt on Mar. 20 against the Winnipeg Jets; he was seen doubled over in discomfort and soon departed the game but hasn't appeared skating since.

However, seeing him taking the ice at T-Mobile Arena on the eve of his team's game against the Vegas Golden Knights was promising to fans.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday that McDavid likely won't be playing on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks but reiterated that the team's goal is to have him fully healthy for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It should be before the regular season ends," Knoblauch said of McDavid's return. "I think the most important thing is he's healthy and 100 percent for the playoffs."

After Thursday's Oilers vs. Sharks game, Edmonton will play away at the LA Kings (Saturday) and Anaheim Ducks (Monday) before returning home Wednesday to face the St. Louis Blues.

