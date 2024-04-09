Connor McDavid injury: NHL insider reveals concerning update on Oilers captain's status

The Edmonton Oilers are in a tough spot right now after Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury. That's got everyone wondering if he will play in the next game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Rishaug, a TSN reporter, took to social media to share the latest update on McDavid's condition. According to Rishaug's post on X (formerly Twitter), McDavid is currently listed as day-to-day, with the decision on whether he will play against the Golden Knights resting ultimately with McDavid himself.

"McDavid day to day with a lower body injury. Knoblauch says McDavid will make the call on whether or not he plays tomorrow night. It’s not the same issue he missed 2 games with earlier in year. Priority will be making sure he’s healthy for playoffs vs playoff chases," Rishaug tweeted.

Coach Kris Knoblauch shed further light, indicating that Connor McDavid's absence from practice on Tuesday was due to a combination of lower body injuries and maintenance concerns. However, this is not the same ailment that forced McDavid to miss two games earlier this season.

Connor McDavid's absence would undoubtedly be felt on the ice, given his remarkable contributions to the team's performance. As of Tuesday's NHL action, McDavid ranked third in scoring, boasting an impressive 130 points, including a league-leading 99 assists.

In light of McDavid's uncertain status, the Oilers have recalled center Dylan Holloway from their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.

Currently sitting second in the Pacific Division with 99 points, they trail first-place Vancouver by five points with two fewer games played. The upcoming game against the Golden Knights is a big deal for the Oilers' playoff spot.

Connor McDavid and Edmonton secured a 4-2 victory over Flames

In a thrilling Battle of Alberta clash at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Oilers secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Goalie Calvin Pickard's stellar performance, stopping 33 shots, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' three-point contribution were pivotal.

"I thought it was rocking in the first period there, Our fans travel over here and there were a lot of Oilers fans, so that was nice to see. We have the best fans in the league and such good support all over, so that was fun and it was definitely nice to bury them at the end," Pickard said via NHL.com.

Leon Draisaitl notched his 40th goal of the season on a power play. Connor Brown furthered Edmonton's lead with a crucial goal.

Despite the Flames' efforts, including power-play goals from Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri, Evan Bouchard's decisive man-advantage goal sealed the win for the Oilers.

Nugent-Hopkins' empty-netter sealed the victory and affirmed Edmonton's dominance over Calgary in the season series.

With the win, the Oilers look ahead to a three-day break before facing the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.