Connor McDavid injury status: Kris Knoblauch reveals Oilers star's availability gametime decision

Edmonton Oilers fans are holding their breath as star player Connor McDavid's availability remains uncertain ahead of their clash with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. McDavid, suffering from a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision, according to Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch.

"I just have to check with T.D. (Forss), our athletic therapist, and we’ll make that decision," Knoblauch said via NHL.com. "He was on the ice this morning. So, right now, we don’t have confirmation on if he is or is not playing.

"I think Connor knows what the big picture is. I believe that he is competitive and wants to contribute as much as possible and not take himself out of the lineup, but I think he understands where our team is at, and obviously where his body’s at, and what we are looking for in the future. And I think T.D. and him have a good relationship, good conversation, and we’ll make that decision right away."

Connor McDavid's absence from practice for the second consecutive day on Tuesday has fueled speculation about his condition. Despite contributing two assists in the Oilers' 4-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, McDavid's game ended prematurely after sustaining a knock from Flames forward Blake Coleman.

With the Oilers holding second place in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vancouver Canucks by five points and leading the Los Angeles Kings by six, McDavid's presence could be crucial in solidifying their position.

He is third in the race for the Art Ross Trophy, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. His 130 points, with 31 goals and 99 assists, have been the driving force behind the Oilers' success this season.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Connor McDavid's availability, the Oilers are preparing for all eventualities. The team recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the American Hockey League to bolster its lineup. While acknowledging that McDavid's absence cannot be fully compensated for, Knoblauch expressed confidence in the team's depth and resilience.

“The most important thing is playoffs and that we are ready,” Knoblauch said. “We want to make sure we’re as healthy as possible going into playoffs.”

This isn't the first time McDavid has faced injury setbacks this season. He previously missed two games due to an upper-body injury sustained in a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets in October. However, his return to the ice against the Flames showcased his determination and commitment to the team's success.

Ultimately, Connor McDavid's availability hinges on his assessment of his fitness and the advice of the Oilers' medical team. While Knoblauch will have the final say on whether McDavid features in the lineup, the decision will be informed by input from McDavid himself and the team's athletic therapist, T.D. Forss.

Until the puck drops, the Oilers will continue to prepare diligently, keeping faith in their team's depth and resilience, regardless of the star player's availability.