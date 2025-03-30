Connor McDavid injury update: Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch provides latest on star players' return timeline as playpoffs inches closer

Connor McDavid's latest injury setback has seen him miss the last four games for the Edmonton Oilers.

His injury came just before the Stanley Cup playoffs begins in less than a month. However, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch delivered much-needed good news about his timeline for a potential return.

While he stated McDavid won't be available for Edmonton's next pair of games, he remained optimistic that he would return before the regular season ends.

"Um, I guess we know a ballpark when it's going to be, and it's not going to be the next game or two," he said. "And it's definitely—while we feel it should be before the regular season ends—so we're looking at one, two, and at the most three, because that's what we have left to our season. But he'll be, like I said, before the regular season is over."

Connor McDavid suffered an unspecified lower-body injury during the Winnipeg Jets game on Mar. 20 and hasn't been able to play since.

The Oilers must have a healthy roster in the postseason if they intend to work their way to the Stanley Cup Final with a better outcome this time. McDavid has scored 26 goals with 64 assists in 63 games this season.

Connor McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl shouldering scoring workload in his absence

Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl (29) and Connor McDavid (97) talk during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Leon Draisaitl has stepped up in Connor McDavid's absence. His twin strikes in Saturday night's overtime win over the Calgary Flames included his 51st goal of the season as the overtime winner.

In his postgame media availability, Draisaitl credited his teammates for being able to feed him the puck effectively.

“When you have great passers around you, then you’re going to start shooting a little bit more and you’re going to get a little extra time in certain spots,” Draisaitl said. “I work on it (shot) daily. I put myself in different situations in practice and sometimes it’s instinctual a little bit. Just constantly trying to improve it."

Leon Draisaitl joined Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin as the only active NHL player with at least four 50-goal campaigns through his latest achievement.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers play rivals Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

