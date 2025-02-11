Connor McDavid spoke to the media after Team Canada's first practice at CN Sportsplex in Brossard, Quebec on Monday. With only two practices before facing Sweden on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. MT, the focus was on building chemistry.

Team Canada has a stacked lineup, featuring hockey superstars like Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Mitch Marner, Cale Makar, etc. So people generally believe that it will dominate on the ice.

However, forward McDavid stressed that the team needs to put in a lot of work to make things come together. And that was the reason behind the power play unit working late after practice to improve their chemistry.

"There is for sure, you know, think everybody just assumes it's going to work. That's not necessarily the case," McDavid said via NHL.com after practice. "You know, it takes a lot of work. I think, obviously you saw, you know, a little bit of the power play come together today, working at it after practice. So it takes a lot of work, and you got to, it's got to come together real fast. So, but we'll make it work."

The first power play unit included McDavid, Reinhart, MacKinnon, Crosby and Makar.

Monday’s practice was an important moment for Connor McDavid, who has waited a long time to play in a high-level international tournament. His only experience in best-on-best hockey was with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup. He was excited to wear Canada’s jersey and compete at this level.

“Yeah, it was really fun,” McDavid said. “A really high pace and a lot of skill on the ice. It was really, really fun to be a part of.”

McDavid and his teammates were relieved that Crosby could play after suffering an injury before the tournament. He also appreciated Drew Doughty’s commitment to the team despite his injury.

Connor McDavid talked about playing in a line with Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart

McDavid centered the top line with Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart. He was happy to play with Marner and Reinhart. He hasn’t played with Marner before but knows Reinhart from past international tournaments and the Stanley Cup Final.

"Yeah, obviously two amazing players, you know, Reinhart, obviously scores lots of goals. Great shot, so smart," McDavid said. "Mitch, obviously the play maker kind of plays up high in the zone. So definitely a good mix. It's fun to be out there with them."

The 4 Nations Face-Off runs from Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

