After the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4, captian Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl praised Evan Bouchard, who played a huge role in the Oilers' win, scoring twice in the third period to snatch the game from Kings. He registered eight shots in his second straight multi-goal game.

Buchard's second goal, with 29 seconds left in the third period, tied the game for the Oilers and sent it to overtime, where Edmonton received a power play after a hit on Connor McDavid. Leon Draisaitl capitalized on the power-play chance and scored to secure the win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Connor McDavid called Bouchard a "gamer" and praised his never-ending effort.

"He's a gamer," McDavid said (4:15). "He's been doing it forever, just never stops. It's unbelievably impressive to see. Wins battles, wins another battle there in overtime, in front, and just rangy, great hands, smart. Can't say enough good things about Bucha."

Bouchard, who's in the last year of a twp year, $7.8 million contract, has scored four goals, three assists and 18 shots in four playoff games. He has also blocked four shots and played well on the top pairing and first power-play unit.

Leon Draisaitl also spoke about Bouchard while getting interviewed by the NHL on TNT panel. He called Bouchard a "genius" and praised his hockey sense.

"It's Bucha. He's a genius out there," Draisaitl said. "He makes so many amazing plays. His hockey sense is off the charts. That's a game saver, right there, to keep that in and knock it out of the air. Very fortunate to have him with us."

McDavid had three assists, while Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal along with three crucial assists. Both players are leading the Oilers' offense.

Connor McDavid hails team effort

The Los Angeles Kings controlled the game early in Game 4, leading 3-1. Trevor Moore scored in the first period, while Warren Foegele added another for a 2-1 lead.

Later in the third, Kevin Fiala made it 3-1. The Oilers made a comeback in the third period. Oilers captain Connor McDavid praised the effort.

"I thought everyone just dug in," McDavid said (via NHL.com). "I’m sure there’s lots of people doubting us still, but we like it that way. ... A lot of people are counting us out, but we’re fighting to beat a good team. They’re a great team. They really are, and we’re fighting.”

Leon Draisaitl's goal helped tie the series 2-2, as they look to take the lead in Game 5 on Tuesday.

