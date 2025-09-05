Connor McDavid likely to take a hometown discount amid contract extension talks, per Elliotte Friedman 

Connor McDavid will start the final season of his contract with the Edmonton Oilers in nearly a month. He became eligible to sign an extension on July 1; however, McDavid is not rushing to make a decision. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes he may take less money to stay in Edmonton.

"When he decides that he's going to sign, if he does, he's going to say, this is the term, and this is the number," Friedman said on Friday, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

"And I'll tell you something else. I don't think this number is going to be a back breaker either, because McDavid knows he can't say, 'I want a championship team around me' and then take a number that makes it impossible. Like, what's the point of that?"

Friedman explained that McDavid could get more money if he reaches free agency, but he will not demand a contract that would hurt the team. Since McDavid is eying the Stanley Cup, he cannot ask for both money and depth.

"So I actually think the number in Edmonton would be lower than it might be somewhere else, like if he hits the market," Friedman said. "My bet would be, it would be a higher number than he would have signed for in Edmonton, because there's no (Leon)Draisaitl."

Winning a championship remains McDavid’s main focus, and he talked about it in August.

"I have every intention to win in Edmonton," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada. We're going through it slowly.”

McDavid had 100 points in 67 games last season, and added 33 points in 22 playoff games. Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to Florida Panthers for the second consecutive year. However, the Oilers believe their captain gives them the best chance to win the title.

Elliotte Friedman called guessing Connor McDavid's move a 'loser's game'

Elliotte Friedman said that guessing Connor McDavid’s next move is a "loser’s game." He explained that only a few people know what McDavid is really thinking of.

"So there's been speculation (that) he's not going to sign before the season," Friedman said on Friday, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "I believe that now more than I ever have before, but I wouldn't come out on this podcast and say I 100% believe that's going to be true.

"Because I think McDavid and what he's considering here is only known to a small group of people, and I just don't want to guess, but I admit I'm surprised that we are here,"

Friedman added that speculation about free agency is stronger than before. Other NHL teams are starting to ask if McDavid could become available. They are thinking about preparing for that chance, and know that they must keep roster and salary options clear.

"If you believe you have a chance at him, or you want to have a chance at him, you have to make sure your decks are clear," Friedman said.

According to Friedman's statements, McDavid’s future is uncertain, and fans can't assume what he'll decide on.

