  • Connor McDavid makes candid observation on Oilers' scoring form, league-wide dip in offense

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 03, 2025 20:07 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
The Edmonton Oilers are among the best hockey teams. With a 32-16-4 record (68 points), the Oilers lead the Pacific division and sit fourth overall in the league standings.

Despite that, Edmonton ranks ninth in the NHL in goals scored this season, somewhat low for a team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. They ranked fourth and first in goals scored during the 2023-24 and 2022-23 campaigns respectively.

It was frustrating for the Oilers who threw 48 shots at Joseph Woll during Saturday night's 4–3 loss to the Maple Leafs. McDavid registered nine of those shots on goal himself but was held pointless.

Edmonton's captain spoke to the media on Monday afternoon about the teams' lack of offense in recent games.

"I'd say we're getting quality looks just the way it goes sometimes, it's not going in," McDavid said (1:22). "Can see that kind of around the league. I feel like offense has been down everywhere. It's not for a lack of effort. It's not for lack of getting looks.
I feel like we get looks every night. We're finding a way to get two, or three every night. But, you know, we haven't had one of those, you know where you break it open. Good news is we defend pretty well. So we're finding ways to win games. We usually just need to find three every night to win.
McDavid has been held to two points (one goal, one assist) in three games since returning from his three-game suspension for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland in the head on Jan. 18.

Connor McDavid is having another elite season

While Connor McDavid may feel goal-scoring is down around the NHL, he's still producing points at an elite rate.

He scored 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) in 46 games played this season and is currently tied for fifth in league scoring with Kyle Connor (67 points).

This puts the Oilers superstar on pace for 111 points should he remain healthy the rest of the year. This would be McDavid's fifth consecutive season with over 100 points and the eighth time he's surpassed the milestone in his 10-year NHL career.

McDavid and the Oilers will take on the Blues on Tuesday in St. Louis. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Enterprise Center.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
