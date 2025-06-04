Connor McDavid made it clear how much he values teammate Evan Bouchard’s performance in big moments. Bouchard’s calm play has been a key reason why the Edmonton Oilers are in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Speaking during Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers captain was asked if he had ever seen someone as calm as Bouchard in pressure situations.

[7:43] "No," McDavid answered. "No, Bouchie is amazing that way. Nothing fazes him—big games, big moments. Makes a mistake, nothing rattles him. It's amazing to see. He's really elevated his game, more so in his own zone. He's been fantastic. He's been on the kill, doing what he does. He's great."

Trending

In Game 4 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers were seconds away from going down 3-1 in the series. Bouchard scored two third-period goals to send the game to overtime.

Later, Leon Draisaitl scored to win the game in overtime and tie the series 2-2. The Oilers haven’t looked back since.

Bouchard has improved in all areas this postseason. He was once criticized for being weak defensively and overly reliant on partner Mattias Ekholm. With Ekholm injured for most of the playoffs, Bouchard has stepped up.

He’s played strong minutes at even strength and on the penalty kill, while still producing on offense. He has scored 17 points in 16 games with a plus-minus rating of 9.

Bouchard will become a restricted free agent on July 1. Last year, he scored 32 points in the playoffs, so after two strong playoffs, he is expected to get a big raise in his next contract. He is currently making $3,900,000 per season.

Connor McDavid cleared to play in Game 1 despite early practice exit

Connor McDavid left practice early on Sunday after talking with the training staff. This raised some questions. Coach Kris Knoblauch later said there is no issue and confirmed McDavid will play in Game 1.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug shared the update on Connor McDavid from the coach on X.

"Knoblauch said no major issue, McDavid will be good to go for game one," Rishaug tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Connor McDavid is a key player for the Oilers and last season’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner. The Oilers are aiming for their first championship since 1990, and to be the first Canadian team to win since 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama