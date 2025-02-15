Connor McDavid makes his feelings known about having $49,000,000 Bruins superstar as teammate ahead of 4 Nations USA vs Canada clash

Connor McDavid is making his international tournament debut at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a long-awaited opportunity for the world's top player.

Ad

Much of the talk has centered on McDavid joining forces with other generational talents like Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. But it's also been an opportunity to team up with another star veteran player who he never could've imagined playing alongside: Brad Marchand.

During his pregame media availability, McDavid was asked what it's been like to have Marchand as a teammate on Team Canada. He spoke glowingly of the Boston Bruins captain:

Ad

Trending

"He great honestly he's, uh, it just seems like he has so much fun every day, you can see why he's been successful for so long you know just brings a ton of energy, and he's been great to have in the room."

Ad

Connor McDavid is clearly enjoying having Marchand on his side of the battle for once. Marchand is in the final season of an eight-year, $49,000,000 contract with the Bruins. Perhaps this stint as teammates could lead McDavid to recruit the 36-year-old to Edmonton as a UFA this offseason.

Connor McDavid will get his first taste of Canada-US rivalry on Saturday night

Connor McDavid will play the biggest game at the international level of his hockey career on Saturday night: Canada against the USA.

Ad

The 28-year-old came out firing on all cylinders for Canada's tournament-opening 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden. His dynamic skillset and blazing speed were on full display from the drop of the puck. McDavid registered one assist on the power play while playing in 21:26 minutes.

He'll once again line up as the top-line center with Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner as his wingers and play a key role on the No. 1 power-play unit with Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar and Sam Reinhart.

Ad

Team Canada will need the Oilers superstar at his very best again as they'll have their hands full with Team USA in their second game of the tournament.

The rivalry game goes down on Saturday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles