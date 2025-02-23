Connor McDavid makes his feelings known about Edmonton Oilers' embarrassing 7-3 loss to Washington Capitals

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid didn’t hold back following the 7-3 pounding at the hands of the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at the Capital One Arena. McDavid spoke to the media following Sunday’s game and when asked about his team’s performance, the Oilers’ superstar said:

“We haven’t been very good.”

“Sometimes, this happens after breaks," the Oilers Captain said while speaking about the team's two losses after the 4 Nations Face-off break. "Some teams come out flying, some teams come out flat. We’ve obviously done the latter. ... We struggled all around (in both the games) … not very good, obviously.”

McDavid and the Oilers will be looking to get back on track on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning as they continue their East Coast swing. The Oilers have two more games to go against Eastern Conference teams after Tuesday's matchup. They will face the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes later this week.

Looking at Connor McDavid’s numbers during Edmonton Oilers' current three-game skid

Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) receives the Player of the game award from Marty Walsh executive director of the NHLPA after the win against Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden - Source: Imagn

Connor McDavid has struggled during the Edmonton Oilers’ current three-game slide. McDavid has registered a single assist in those three games, totaling a -9 (+/-) rating in that span. In the game against the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 4 Nations break, McDavid played a total of 24:04, getting five shots on goal and going 6-for-10 in the face-off circle.

However, things changed drastically following McDavid’s strong performance at the 4 Nations tournament. In his first game back, on Saturday night against the Flyers, McDavid played just under 20 minutes, going 6-for-13 in the face-off circle, and notching just two shots on goal.

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Capitals was equally disappointing as McDavid played just a touch over 20 minutes failing to get a shot on goal. He only managed to go 4-for-10 in face-offs, ending the game with a single blocked shot.

Given McDavid and the Oilers’ recent slide, the club will have to play with a sense of urgency as the season begins to tick down. The Oilers have 25 games left on their schedule and are two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights who lead the Pacific division.

While the Oilers are in no immediate danger of falling out of playoff contention, it remains to be seen if a team like the Los Angeles Kings can make up ground and give Edmonton a scare.

