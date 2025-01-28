Connor McDavid makes his feelings known about playing alongside childhood idol Sidney Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid is widely regarded as one of the best players in the NHL, and by a substantial margin. The Oilers superstar has become the face of hockey since entering the league in 2015-16, as he has amassed 1,048 points - more than any other player during that time. Only his teammate, Leon Draisaitl, with 916 points, is even remotely close to McDavid's lofty numbers.

But before Connor McDavid arrived on the ice, his idol - Sidney Crosby - was the face of the NHL for over a decade. Crosby dominated similarly to McDavid, racking up 1,027 points and three Stanley Cup Championships in his first 12 seasons. Only Alex Ovechkin (1,035) had more points in that time frame, though he played 139 games more than 'Sid the Kid.'

At 37 years old, Sidney Crosby is still one of the best players in the league. But the torch of the best player in the world has seemingly been passed down to McDavid. After years of waiting, fans will finally see the two ice hockey legends play together for Team Canada at the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Connor McDavid recently shared his excitement of playing alongside his idol Crosby for the first time. Joshua Clipperton shared his comments in a recent article for Yahoo Sports.

"It's unbelieveable," McDavid said. "Everything that he's done for the game, everything that he's accomplished, and the fact that he's still playing hockey and playing at such a high level, it's incredible. It's getting harder and harder to not think about it."

Seeing Sidney Crosby and McDavid as teammates at the Four Nations Face-Off tournament in February will be a special moment.

Thinking of a Team Canada power play that could include Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar is tantalizing.

Connor McDavid returned from suspension on Monday

Connor McDavid returned to the Edmonton Oilers lineup on Monday night after serving his three-game ban for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland to the head.

McDavid and the Oilers took down the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on home ice. The captain registered one goal in his returning 21:00 of ice time.

McDavid is now up to 66 points (21 goals, 45 assists) in 44 games played this season. He is looking to capture his fifth consecutive campaign with over 100 points, and he needs 34 points in his final 32 games.

The Edmonton Oilers will return Thursday night to host the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST.

