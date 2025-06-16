Connor McDavid makes his feelings known on pressure to win Stanley Cup ahead of do-or-die Game 6 against Panthers

It all comes down to this for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Down 3-2 to the Florida Panthers, heading into a must-win Game 6 on the road to avoid the heartbreak of a second consecutive loss in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Captain Connor McDavid is now finishing up his 10th season in the NHL, still searching for that elusive Stanley Cup. He and the Oilers came as close as possible last year, losing in Game 7 of the Finals to Florida. This year felt like a shot at redemption, but they yet again find themselves on the brink of elimination against a well-oiled machine from Florida.

McDavid has been widely regarded as the best player in the world by a wide margin for years now. He's accomplished everything on an individual level; all that's left is that ultimate team success.

During his media availability on Monday, McDavid was asked about the pressure he feels as the game's best player trying to win a Stanley Cup. The Edmonton Oilers shared the full video on YouTube.

"That's a pretty heavy question. I don't think about it that way. You know, if you think about it that way, you'd probably be pretty crippled in terms of how you prepare and how you play. So it's a big game. Everybody knows that. I know that, and I'm looking forward to it. It's fun hockey. It's been a fun series to be a part of. Yeah, the cup will be in the building. Those games are what you dream of. Obviously, it's not for us. But anytime the cups in the building you're playing, it's a good sign," McDavid said (3:40).

McDavid is tied for the lead in postseason scoring, having racked up 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in just 21 games thus far.

Connor McDavid still believes he has more to give

Despite racking up ridiculous numbers and leading the playoffs in point scoring, Connor McDavid feels that there is another level he has yet to reach in these finals.

The 28-year-old buried his first goal of the series in Game 5, dangling around Sergei Bobrovsky before sliding the puck into the open cage. He and the Oilers hope that is the opening of the floodgates for the captain in the goal-scoring department.

Reporter Stephen Whyno shared some of McDavid's comments ahead of Game 6 on Monday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter).

"Everyone has another level, myself included," McDavid said.

It's hard to imagine he has another gear to reach; however, you can never count out the best player in the world.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers' season will be on the line in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers on Tuesday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

