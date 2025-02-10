Connor McDavid makes his feelings known on Sidney Crosby, $88,000,000 teammate turning up for 4 Nations despite injuries

Connor McDavid shared his thoughts on Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off despite injuries. The 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Wednesday, with Canada playing Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal. The tournament runs until February 20, with games also at TD Garden in Boston.

McDavid said it was a relief to see Crosby looking good on the ice. There was concern about his availability, but now he seems ready to play.

"Yeah, obviously, you're concerned about him," McDavid said. "You know, you never like to see anyone get hurt, but great sign that he looks so good out there. Looks ready to roll. Good sign."

McDavid also spoke about Crosby’s dedication to the tournament. He said it means a lot to the team and praised Doughty, who is signed to an eight-year, $88 million contract with the LA Kings, for doing the same.

"Yeah, it matters to everybody in here (Sidney Crosby playing despite injuries)," McDavid said. "You know, Drew, the same thing. Drew could have easily turned it down, you know, coming off of his injury, and you saw what it means to him just in his comments, how hard he was pushing to get back to try to make the team and everything like that.

"So, obviously, it means a lot to Sid, it means a lot to everybody in here. It's an exciting tournament, it's an exciting time to be a part of this group, and fun to be out there finally."

McDavid mentioned the competition level saying that all four teams are strong, and any of them could win.

Connor McDavid talked about his line which includes Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner

On Monday, Connor McDavid skated alongside Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner in Montreal. He talked about his line and said:

"Obviously, two amazing players. You know, Reinhart obviously scores lots of goals, great shot, so smart. Mitch, obviously the playmaker, kind of plays up high in the zone. So, definitely a good mix. It's fun to be out there with them for sure."

After making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals, Connor McDavid is high on spirits. This season he has scored 22 goals and 49 assists for 71 points. He is leading the Oilers' offense alongside teammate Leon Draisaitl.

After the 4 Nations Faceoff is complete he will again focus on his goal of lifting the Stanley Cup this season.

