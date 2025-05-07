Connor McDavid makes his thoughts clear on $1,000,000 winger's role in Oilers Game 1 win against Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers picked up yet another comeback win in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Down 2-0 early in the first period of play, Edmonton showed no panic and dominated the game from that point onward, scoring four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 win.

Superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl led the charge as they usually do; however, an unsung hero who continues to produce in the biggest moments has been Connor Brown. The 31-year-old tallied Edmonton's fourth goal in Game 1 on a beautiful end-to-end rush and finish to put any Vegas comeback to bed.

The Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, was asked how much Brown has meant to the team in these playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers shared the full video on YouTube.

"Yeah, you saw it last year as well. You know, seems to really thrive in the postseason. A huge goal last night. Beautiful goal. He's got lots of confidence right now, as you should, and he's been a big, big part of our group, you know, for the last couple of years. So the job he does on the penalty kill pitches in offensively every now and then; he's a leader in our room. He's been great," McDavid said (1:10).

"And, yeah, he's just able to raise it at the most important times; obviously, saw that last night with a big goal. Saw that in game six against LA and big moments, he was big. So big part of our group," McDavid added.

Connor Brown is in the lone season of his one-year, $1,000,000 contract signed with Edmonton during the 2024 offseason.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch also praised Connor Brown for his play

Connor McDavid wasn't the only one to heap praise on Connor Brown on Wednesday.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch was also very complimentary of the depth winger when speaking to the media. The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"Not only does his play help our team win, especially, we've seen it on the penalty kill and stepping up big in moments. We've seen him last year in the playoffs. This year, he's been playing his best hockey. But also, a good player is making your teammates better," Knoblauch said (0:08).

Connor Brown has racked up six points (four goals, two assists) through the first seven games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He'll look to keep that up when the Oilers are in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights for Game 2 on Thursday night. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena.

