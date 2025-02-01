Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid spoke about his excitement to play alongside Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner in the 4 Nations Face-off. The tournament will take place from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

McDavid spoke to the media after the Oilers practice at Rogers Place on Friday afternoon to prepare for their game against the Leafs on Saturday. McDavid said that he's looking forward to teaming up with Marner.

"Mitch is a guy I've never played with before at any level, so I'm excited about that,” McDavid shared.

"He's such a smart player, having a terrific year, a great playmaker. He reminds me a little bit of Leo, in that he can slow the game down when he has to. I like playing with guys like that, so I'm excited about that too." [5:04]

Marner, who's in the last year of a six-year $65.4 million contract, is having a strong season, with 15 goals and 53 assists for 68 points. McDavid’s numbers are also impressive, with 21 goals and 46 assists for 67 points.

Team Canada has named Sidney Crosby as their captain, while McDavid is their alternated captain along with Avalanche D-man Mitch Marner.

McDavid also talked about playing with Sidney Crosby. The Reporter compared it to the 1987 Canada Cup, where Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux finally teamed up. Responding to that, McDavid humorously said:

“In ‘87, I wasn’t even a thought, so I’m not sure. But now that you get a chance to play with Sid, it’s a long time coming, obviously... I’m excited about playing with Sid.”

McDavid discussed the importance of getting familiar with his teammates before the tournament:

"I feel like a lot of guys in that room will be pretty familiar with each other...I feel like we should be pretty comfortable with each other."

Although it isn't the Olympics or the Hockey World Cup, Connor McDavid still sees the tournament as important.

"It's going to be a great tournament. It's going to be short, which should make for some really intense games," McDavid said.

"Yes, it's not the Olympics. I understand that. It's not a World Cup of Hockey, but there's still something on the line, and we want to represent our country well."

McDavid and his teammates are ready to compete in what promises to be an exciting tournament.

Connor McDavid on his relationship with Leafs captain Auston Matthews

Connor McDavid talked about his relationship with Auston Matthews in a McDonald's commercial together, inspired by the 1990s "Showdown" theme.

McDavid said that their relationship has developed over the years:

"Yeah, it's been a growing relationship for sure," McDavid said, "We have the same agent now, so there's a connection that way. We did those commercials together.

"It was a long couple of days together, but fun to spend some time with him. It's been a relationship that's built over the years, and it's a good one for sure."

For now, Connor McDavid and the Oilers are focused on securing a win when they face Matthews and the Leafs in their first game in February.

