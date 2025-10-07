Connor McDavid makes his thoughts clear about signing short-term $25M Oilers contract extension

Connor McDavid spoke to the media on Tuesday about his new contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers announced Monday that McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million contract extension, giving him an annual salary of $12.5 million. The new AAV number is the same as what he was earning on his previous eight-year deal.

Speaking about the contract, McDavid said the two-year deal makes sense for both sides and helps the team continue chasing a Stanley Cup.

"You know, obviously said, I was committed to winning here, and that's, you know, I meant that when I said that," McDavid said. "And two years makes a lot of sense, gives us a chance to continue chasing down when we've been chased down here with the core guys that have been here and a little bit of money to work with, too. So I think the deal makes sense for both sides..."

Now the term, which is just two years, gives McDavid some time to assess how the Oilers are performing. Based on this, he could decide his future in 2028.

"I guess it's a unique situation," McDavid said. "Just, you know, we weren't going to sign a long-term deal. So, you know, two years at that number makes a lot of sense. Gives us chances.

"I said, "to extend our window here and window here in Edmonton." Lenny's (McDavid's dog Lenard) not gonna go hungry with that money. So, you know, we'll be fine. So it's about winning, and that's always what I preach. And so I think this deal gives both sides what they're looking for."

Connor McDavid had another strong season in 2024-25, scoring 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 games. He added seven goals and 26 assists in 22 playoff games, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

Now, in the 2025-26 season, McDavid and his squad will aim to fulfill their Stanley Cup dream. After all, McDavid has sacrificed his personal gain to give the team and his group a chance to win.

Oilers' Stan Bowman on Connor McDavid’s contract

On Monday, Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman said Connor McDavid’s contract talks were not a normal negotiation. He said it was more like a discussion about the team’s plans and how to improve.

“This is unique," Bowman said, via NHL.com. "I would say there’s nothing else like this negotiation... a conversation throughout the last few months and really nothing to do with the contract itself... It was really more the other parts of where we’re headed, the vision for the team and how we’re going to improve,"

Bowman mentioned that Connor McDavid’s choice gives the team more money to build a stronger roster. The Oilers have faced two finals losses against the Florida Panthers, and they will need a balanced team to beat them if they meet again.

