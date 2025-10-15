Connor McDavid makes his thoughts known about Matthew Schaefer ahead of Oilers vs Islanders

Connor McDavid spoke about New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer before the Edmonton Oilers face them on Thursday. Schaefer was the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old has one goal and two assists in three games. His first NHL goal came on the power play against Washington.
Just three games into his NHL career, Schaefer is already averaging over 23 minutes of ice time per game. So, clearly, the rookie blueliner has potential. McDavid pointed out the same, saying he has a great personality.
"First off, just a great kid," McDavid said on Wednesday. [2:09 onwards] "He's got a great personality, brings a lot of energy, and as a player, obviously seems like he's off to a great start himself, which is good to see. So yeah, great player and a good kid."
When asked if he had watched any of Schaefer’s early games, McDavid said he had only seen some highlight videos.
"Just the highlights kind of thing," McDavid said. "Haven't seen too much, but just the highlights and obviously paying attention to how he's doing, and it seems like he's doing really well. "
Despite the Islanders’ 0-3-0 start, Matthew Schaefer has been a positive sign. Fans at UBS Arena cheered loudly for him during the home opener against the Washington Capitals, following his goal. Islanders coach Patrick Roy praised Schaefer, saying he was their best player in the game.
“He’s so good; he was our best player out there tonight," Roy said, via NHL.com, "… He’s exciting to watch. If I’m a fan, I’ll pay to watch him play."
Schaefer's performance gives hope for the team’s future.
Connor McDavid's "only advice" for Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer has impressed everyone with his maturity beyond his age. While offering advice on handling media attention, McDavid praised Schaefer’s maturity and personality.
"Yeah, you know, there's always another guy coming up, another guy that's going first overall, another highly touted player," McDavid said. "And everybody handles it differently.
"He's got a good head on his shoulders. He's got a great personality. I think he's going to do just fine. My only advice would be just to enjoy it because it goes really, really fast. It really, really does."
Schaefer is mature beyond his age after enduring great loss. He lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in 2024. Her memory drives him every day.
Previously, Matthew Schaefer honored his mom during the 2025 Draft by wearing photos inside his jacket. The Islanders also added her initials to his jersey. He has grown into a special person since then.
