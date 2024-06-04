Connor McDavid has a message for Oilers fans as team eyes Stanley Cup success

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has a message for Oilers fans ahead of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. Taking to his Instagram, McDavid sent out a post to Oilers fans ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals.

"Such a special night and so proud of this team. Onto the finals. Stay loud Edmonton," he wrote in the caption.

McDavid and the Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals to take on the Florida Panthers. The Oilers punched their ticket following a 2-1 win at home in Game 6.

Edmonton will open the Stanley Cup Finals on the road, as the full schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers, June 8, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary.

Panthers say stopping Connor McDavid is a 'big challenge'

The Florida Panthers are -130 on DraftKings to win the Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, which implies a 56.5% chance of winning it.

Heading into the Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers know limiting McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is a big challenge.

“It’s going to be a big, big challenge,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said, via NHL.com. “They’re obviously two unbelievable players. They’ve got speed and skill, so it’s going to be tough.”

McDavid, meanwhile, knows getting to the Stanley Cup Finals has been a bumpy road, but he's eager to play for the Stanley Cup for the first time.

“This was always part of the plan, it always has been for this group,” McDavid said. “It’s been a bit of bumpy road, obviously, whether it be off years or heartbreak in the playoffs or whatever is it.

"This was always part of the plan, to be in this moment and I think the group has always stuck with it. We’ve always believed in ourselves and each other and to put ourselves in this position was always a possibility and it feels good to have done that.”

Edmonton last won the Stanley Cup in 1990.