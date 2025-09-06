Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says there’s one area the team must zero in on as they prepare for the new season, getting off to a strong start.McDavid has led the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but both ended in heartbreak with consecutive losses to the Florida Panthers. Speaking after practice on Friday, he stressed the importance of being ready from day one.&quot;I talk to you guys every September about the need for a good start &amp; it seems like we've kind of struggled with that the last couple of years,” McDavid said. (6:40 onwards)“That's where our focus is at, making sure our group is ready to roll and get out of the gates hot. It certainly saves us a lot of headaches down the road.&quot;Now entering his 11th NHL season, McDavid remains confident the Oilers’ championship window is still wide open. He pointed to the experience of the team’s core group, which has been through deep playoff runs and knows the sting of falling short.“The core guys that have made a few runs at it are here and know what it takes and know what that disappointment feels like and how motivated we are. That gives me lots of confidence in this season. Beyond that, it remains to be seen,” he added.The Oilers will open training camp on Sept. 17 and kick off their regular season against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.Connor McDavid addresses contract talksConnor McDavid is heading into the final year of his eight-year deal and says his next contract will come down to finding the right balance between family, finances and his ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.“I’ve put everything I have into this game, and of course I want to be paid fairly,” McDavid said after an Oilers captain’s practice. “But at the same time, there’s a salary cap, and my only real focus is winning. Finding that balance is the challenge.”Despite the uncertainty around his future, McDavid doesn’t believe his contract situation will distract the Oilers this season. He pointed out that Edmonton has played through just about everything, coaching changes, front-office shifts, hot streaks and brutal slumps and the team has always found a way to focus.For McDavid, outside noise is simply part of the job. He said the media will talk and write stories, but at the end of the day, the players’ responsibility is to show up and perform on the ice.