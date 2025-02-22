Connor McDavid pens victory note following Canada's triumph over USA in 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada center Connor McDavid posted a special note lauding the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. McDavid scored the championship-winning overtime goal in the final against the USA on Thursday. On Friday, he posted a photo carousel on Instagram featuring some memorable moments from the night.

“Oh Canada! That was fun. Thank you Montreal and Boston!” McDavid captioned the post.

The first photo in the reel showed the Canadian players and staff posing with the trophy on the ice as fireworks go off in the background. Other photos include single shots of McDavid on the ice, celebrating his game-winning goal with his teammates and celebrating with fans separated by the rinkside glass.

One photo showed McDavid wearing his winner's medal and posing with his wife, Lauren Kyle, parents Kelly and Brian, and brother Cameron.

McDavid was chosen as the Player of the Game in the final. In an interview after the game, the Edmonton Oilers captain said the tournament meant a lot to players.

“Obviously, it means a lot to our group,” McDavid said via NHL.com. “I think a lot of people were wondering what this tournament would mean to guys, and obviously you can see what it means to everyone on our side. It was really exciting.”

Canada asserted its dominance in the field of best-on-best hockey with its fourth straight tournament win in a run stretching back to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Connor McDavid’s Oilers teammates, coaches laud his performance

McDavid’s golden winner cemented his status as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Congratulatory messages poured in from his Oilers teammates and the coaching staff in the days after the win.

McDavid’s Oilers teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins spoke about watching Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off and how it felt to have McDavid score the winning goal.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We were watching together, obviously pretty nervous, but you're cheering for Canada and of course you're cheering for Connor, and to see him get that was pretty special.”

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch, who has coached McDavid since his OHL days, said the staff was glued to the game and excited to see Connor’s performance.

“The staff and I were at the hotel watching the game and obviously, we were very invested,” Knoblauch said via NHL.com. “Our table was full of Canadians, so we were cheering for them, but also extremely happy that Connor got that goal.”

McDavid will join the Oilers for back-to-back fixtures on Saturday and Sunday as the NHL regular season resumes.

