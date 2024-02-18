Connor McDavid has plans for $1 Million skills competition prize once received: Reports

Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers and arguably the NHL's most electrifying player, has yet to receive the $1 million prize he earned for his exceptional performance in the NHL All-Star skills competition. However, when the windfall does come his way, McDavid already has plans for it, including "taking care of the trainers who support him and his team day in and day out."

In a recent statement, Connor McDavid expressed his gratitude for the trainers in Edmonton, highlighting their importance in his life.

"I haven’t got it yet," McDavid noted, referring to the prize money. "Make sure the trainers are taken care of and we’ll go from there."

McDavid's intention to prioritize the well-being of the team's support staff speaks volumes about his character.

The skills competition itself was a showcase of Connor McDavid's talent and speed. He dominated each event he participated in, from the fastest skater contest to the stick-handling and accuracy shooting portions of the competition.

His skill on the ice was on full display, earning him not only individual event victories but also the overall win in the obstacle course, securing the $1 million cash prize.

From the moment McDavid blazed through the fastest skater event with a lightning-fast time of 13.408 seconds, it was evident that the night belonged to him. The final event, the obstacle course, provided thrilling drama as McDavid clinched victory with a stellar performance, outshining his competitor Cale Makar.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers secure a 4-3 victory over the Stars

Evan Bouchard secured the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars with his second goal of the game just 30 seconds into the extra period, capitalizing on a power play opportunity. Corey Perry and Derek Ryan also contributed goals for the Oilers, who continue to showcase resilience with a 6-1 record in games extending beyond regulation this season.

Bouchard, having scored his second overtime winner within five weeks, credited his goal to seizing the opportunity presented by a screen set by Dallas defenseman, Ryan Suter.

Despite the Stars' valiant effort, highlighted by goals from Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment, and Thomas Harley, they were unable to halt the Oilers' momentum. Calvin Pickard's goaltending, with 24 saves, secured his sixth consecutive victory in spot starts since December. Connor McDavid contributed an assist, marking his 13th in the last five games.

The game saw a good number of goals, including a pair during a Stars power play late in the second period, resulting in a tied score of 3-3 heading into the final frame, where the Oilers came out on top.