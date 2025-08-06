Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes, $54,000,000 Avalanche star leads NHL analyst's list of Top 30 players in 2030

NHL analyst Paul Pidutti of the Daily Faceoff unveiled his highly anticipated list of the Top 30 players expected to dominate the ice in 2030, and the results are nothing short of captivating.

Pidutti's projections take into account the inevitable changing of the guard, as legends like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Drew Doughty begin to fade into retirement.

The analyst has his sights set on the next generation of talent, with players like Nikita Kucherov, Connor Hellebuyck and Nathan MacKinnon expected to still be forces to be reckoned with, albeit in their late 30s.

Here are the players included in the list:

1. Connor McDavid

Topping Pidutti's list is the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, who will be a seasoned veteran at the age of 33 by 2030.

“Should allow him to preserve #1 status for years to come," Pidutti said. "Whether that’s still true at 33 in 2030 is equally a function of how fast the next generation develops to catch the man that brought hockey’s evolution to a new level.”

Pidutti wondered how much his vision and hands would have to decline after averaging more than an assist per game for a decade

2. Cale Makar

Closely behind McDavid is the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar, who signed a six-year, $54 million contract, will be 31 years old in 2030.

“To confidently place Makar at the top when he’ll be 31 tells us two things: 1. The upcoming generation is a long way from catching him right now; and 2. Makar can decline over the next five years and still lead the pack,” Pidutti said.

Pidutti explained that consistent point-per-game defensemen in their 20s during the cap era are extremely rare. Only Makar has matched Hughes in combining that offensive production with an above-average defensive impact.

3. Macklin Celebrini

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft, takes the third spot on the list. He’ll be 24 years old by 2030.

4. Quinn Hughes

In the fourth place is the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes, who will be 30 years old in 2030.

“Why is Makar #1 over Hughes? Not much separates the pair," Pidutti said. "Makar has found team success, contributing meaningfully to more playoff runs, and reputationally is a five-time Norris finalist to Hughes’ two nods.”

5. Jack Hughes

Coming in at number five is Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. He is the younger sibling of Quinn Hughes. By 2030, he'll be 29 years old.

Pidutti's hybrid approach, combining recent statistics, scouting reports and expert instincts, has resulted in a well-rounded list of the NHL's future elite.

