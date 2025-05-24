Connor McDavid quips about Oilers defense; credits Skinner for important shutout Game 2 win against Stars

Connor McDavid spoke to reporters after the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 2. The Oilers played a more controlled game on Friday and limited Dallas to just 5 shots on goal in the second period. They delivered 50 hits in comparison to Dallas' 29, but many of them were legal.

As a result, they had six fewer penalty minutes than Dallas. The Oilers also blocked six more shots than Dallas and had 13 fewer giveaways. McDavid joked about the team’s improved defense and said they are not the same team as before.

[0:05] "Yes, we can play defense," McDavid said. "Yeah, we're a different team than we have been in years past. Probably not as run and gun as we've been. As I keep saying, we can play defense."

Connor McDavid added that Stuart Skinner played a big part in the win. Skinner made 25 saves and earned his third shutout of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid praised his goalie’s effort.

"Stu was great," McDavid said. "Couple breakdowns there that I didn’t like, especially in the third, but he was great... think as players, you don’t get an appreciation for how hard the goalie battles. We’ve got our own thing to worry about.

"We trust he’s going to do his job back there, battle, try to see the puck, make every save he can — and he did that tonight. He made every save. That’s a good night for a goalie."

The Oilers played a clean game and stayed out of the penalty box after struggling with penalties in Game 1. The first game saw them lose a 3-1 lead and allow five goals in the third period. The Stars scored three power-play goals in the third period to win the game 6-3.

Connor McDavid assisted on the second goal in Game 2 win

The Edmonton Oilers controlled Game 2 from start to finish. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at 5:51 of the first period on the power play.

Brett Kulak scored in the second after collecting his own rebound. Connor Brown made it 3-0 later in the period with assists from Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas. The loss ended the Stars’ seven-game home playoff win streak.

The series is now tied 1-1, and Connor McDavid will head home with the team for Game 3 on Sunday.

