Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers nearly won the Stanley Cup title in the past two years but fell to the Florida Panthers in both finals, fostering an image of a heartbroken team among fans after consecutive losses.

McDavid recently took part in a one-on-one interview with TSN, where he refuted the Oilers' public image as a heartbroken team. He dismissed the perception of the Oilers as a devastated group, underscoring their success in recent playoff runs.

"Well, I think we've learned a lot. I think just cuz you lose in the final doesn't mean that there aren't wins. For sure. I think everybody thinks about the Oilers as this heartbroken team, but that's not true at all. We've had a lot of success over the last number of years in our runs and stuff like that. We've won a lot of playoff series. We've won a lot of playoff games," McDavid said.

The Edmonton Oilers described the team as the most motivated group in the league, driven by their recent losses to become an even more competitive team.

"We know how to win when it matters. So, yeah, I think that narrative that we're this heartbroken group that's just devastated is not even close to reality. I think we're the most motivated group in the league. Yeah, we've learned lots. I think it's only motivated us more, which I think is a dangerous thing," he added.

As the Oilers gear up for the new season, Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. Negotiations have been ongoing for months, but no deal has been finalized yet.

Edmonton Oilers lose to Seattle Kraken in the absence of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers lost 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken in the preseason matchup at Climate Pledge Arena. The Oilers entered the contest without their star duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Ryan Winterton notched up two points for the Kraken, while Eeli Tolvanen and Josh Mahura accumulated a point apiece in the game. For the Oilers, Adam Henrique accumulated two points, while Darnell Nurse and Matthew Savoie were two goal scorers for them in the defeat.

The Edmonton Oilers will be up against the Vancouver Canucks in their next preseason clash at Rogers Arena on Friday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

