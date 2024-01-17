Connor McDavid responds to getting booed by Montreal Canadiens fans at Bell Centre

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid found himself at the center of attention last Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens. The Montreal crowd actively booed McDavid for the entirety of the night.

The dynamic forward responded nonchalantly, expressing that such reactions are a common occurrence in Montreal:

"It happens a lot of times in Montreal. They seem to not love when penalties are called against me. So, that seems to get them going a little bit. But, it only seems to really happen in Montreal. I love playing there, love that building, the fans are great. I wouldn't trade that for anything."

Connor McDavid has once again been one of the top players in the NHL this year, however, Saturday night in Montreal, he was held off of the score sheet – a rare occurrence. Despite McDavid's offensive prowess being momentarily stifled, the Oilers managed to secure a 2-1 overtime victory.

What made the moment even more ironic for the Edmonton Oilers forward was that it was his 27th birthday. The fans in Montreal didn't seem to get the memo, but they weren't able to spoil the celebration in the end. McDavid was even greeted by fans outside of the team hotel before the game, looking to wish the Oilers captain a happy birthday in person.

Connor McDavid's birthday impact against Montreal Canadiens on Saturday

The birthday boy played a massive role in the Oilers' comeback. With the team trailing 1-0, Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net in the third period after Warren Foegele's aggressive drive to the net.

McDavid, despite a brief stint in the penalty box for goalie interference, contributed to the offensive pressure but never showed up on the score sheet. Evan Bouchard scored the winner in overtime to sink Canadiens fans' hearts.

The dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl continues to be the driving force for the Edmonton Oilers, as they have been for the entirety of the season.

Following the Montreal matchup, the Canadiens rebounded with an impressive win over the red-hot Colorado Avalanche. Meanwhile, the Oilers' victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated game against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Oilers will look to build on the momentum as they face another formidable opponent looking to rebound after consecutive devastating losses.