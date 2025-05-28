Connor McDavid reveals one major regret about playing for Team Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid has expressed one regret over his decision to play for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament held in February.

McDavid scored the dramatic overtime goal that clinched the 4 Nations championship for Canada against Team USA in February. Despite leading Team Canada to a gold medal, McDavid believes the experience may have taken a toll on his performance with the Edmonton Oilers this season.

In an interview with Sportsnet, McDavid reflected on his participation in the 4 Nations tournament:

"I think it maybe took a little bit of steam out of me. But in hindsight, having a little bit of a break with my injury may have done me good."

"Again, I'm not saying that as a complaint at all. The Four Nations was one of the best experiences I've ever had playing hockey. It was some of the most fun I've ever had." (1:20 onwards)

The grueling schedule seems to have taken a toll on McDavid’s numbers this season, as he finished with 100 points—a noticeable dip from the 132 he racked up the year before.

Despite the personal setback, McDavid said he was focused on helping the Oilers winning the Stanley Cup.

After falling just short in a tough Game 7 loss to the Panthers last year, the Oilers are right back in the hunt, now just one win away from another shot at the title.

"Everybody wants to win. We want to win, we're no different," Connor McDavid said. "There's always a hunger for more, there's always a desire to be better. It can be maddening almost,you know, you play a great game but you're thinking about the one that didn't go.

With a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Tuesday, the Oilers are now one win away to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Connor McDavid "can't believe" Oilers close to Stanley Cup Final again

Connor McDavid acknowledged that the past year had flown by and expressed amazement at the Oilers being on the brink of the Stanley Cup Final so soon. The Oilers lost the Finals four games to three last year at the hands of reigning champions, Florida Panthers.

"Honestly, it's gone by really quickly, you know, I can't believe that we're already here," Connor McDavid said. "Your family gets behind you, you know the fans get behind you, everybody gets all in and playoff runs are the best thing to be a part of, honestly, they're so much fun."

The Oilers are just one win away from booking their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, with Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals set for Thursday in Dallas.

