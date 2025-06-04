Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid revealed the Sidney Crosby memory that ignited his dream to lift the Stanley Cup. With the Oilers set to face the Panthers in a rematch of last season's heartbreaking Game 7 loss, McDavid shared how seeing Crosby win the Cup as a kid fuelled his championship aspirations.

When asked about when he first envisioned winning the coveted trophy, McDavid cited Crosby's early career triumph:

"As a kid growing up, you have such an appreciation for seeing teams that win, seeing the Cup brought out. Seeing Sid win, growing up being a Sid fan, that was pretty cool to see," McDavid said (11:49 onwards).

McDavid talked about how a player's mindset evolves over time. At first, the goal is simply to reach the NHL. Then it becomes about individual success and achievements. Eventually, it all boils down to one thing—winning."

For McDavid and the Oilers' core, that turning point came years ago.

"This group hit that point years ago. We've been on the path. Lifelong thing? I don't know about that. But it's for sure been a few years here with this core, and we're looking to finish the job." Connor McDavid said.

With 26 points this postseason, McDavid has asserted himself as a dominant playoff performer.

The Oilers have cruised through the playoffs, taking down the Kings in six, the Golden Knights in five, and the Stars in another five-game series. They've only lost four games in their postseason run.

Leon Draisaitl shares what a Stanley Cup would mean to Connor McDavid

Leon Draisaitl made it clear how much winning the Stanley Cup would mean for his teammate Connor McDavid leading up to the Oilers' Final matchup against the Panthers.

"I think it's everything he's ever dreamed of. It's everything that he ever put his work in for, that he grinds for, that he plays through injuries for," Draisaitl said about McDavid (10:30 onwards).

Draisaitl emphasized that winning the Cup is McDavid's ultimate goal after years as the team's cornerstone player.

"It means everything to all of us. Obviously, like you said, I don't know if you want to call it a burden, but being the face of this franchise, of a Canadian franchise — yeah, he wears it and he embraces it. It's what makes him," Draisaitl added.

The Oilers and Panthers will face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Connor McDavid looking to lead the franchise to its first championship since 1990.

