Connor McDavid's agent reveals he 'never contemplated' $152M extension before signing team-friendly contract with Oilers

Connor McDavid proved again that winning is more important to him than earning the most money. He signed a two year $25 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 6, keeping his average annual value at $12.5 million. The contract begins in the 2026-27 season and follows the last year of the eight-year $100 million deal he signed in 2017.

Ad

McDavid chose a team-friendly deal, focusing on the Oilers’ future rather than a larger contract.

His agent, Judd Moldaver, reveled that a $19 million contract for eight years ($152 million extension) was never seriously considered. Instead, they focused on what made sense for McDavid and the team. Moldaver explained that his client wanted a number that worked for him and gave the team room to spend under the salary cap.

“Connor wasn’t contemplating that. Connor wasn’t wired that way," Moldaver said on Monday (1:38:04), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

Ad

Trending

"We were wired, in a way, to take less than I think anyone was anticipating. So for me, it was no sticker shock or stun reaction or somebody inside of it at the same time. No, it was pretty, pretty simple. And two years makes sense."

The focus was on balancing McDavid’s value with the team’s needs rather than chasing the biggest possible contract.

Ad

McDavid recorded 26 goals and had 74 assists, finishing with 100 points last season. He added 33 points with seven goals and 26 assists in the playoffs. However, Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

Stan Bowman's comments on Connor McDavid's contract

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman discussed Connor McDavid’s new contract and what it means for the team. He highlighted that the star forward's choice to keep a $12.5 million cap hit gives the Oilers more room to strengthen the roster.

Ad

“We’re going to have opportunities that we otherwise wouldn’t have had because Connor wanted the AAV that he did,” Bowman said on Tuesday, via The Athletic.

Bowman also praised McDavid’s loyalty and leadership, saying the captain is focused on winning in Edmonton. He added that McDavid cared more about the team’s direction and future than money.

“Making a push to try to win is the most important thing right now,” Bowman said.

At 28 years old, McDavid has played 11 NHL seasons since being drafted at No. 1 by Edmonton in 2015. He has played two games with three points this campaign, averaging over 25 minutes of ice time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama