Connor McDavid's second consecutive loss in the Stanley Cup Finals has brought question marks surrounding his future in Edmonton. The Oilers captain will be eligible to sign a new contract on the 1st of July, exactly a year before he becomes a free agent at the end of next season.

However, there has been communication from McDavid's end that he doesn't want to rush into signing a new contract. During the Oilers' post-season interviews, he made his feelings known about the media chatter and how he was approaching the contract talks.

“It’s only been a couple of days; I’m sure we’ll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks but I’m not in a rush to make any decision,” McDavid said.

“I don’t think there needs to be any timeline. I know people are going to look at that July 1 day and be looking to see if there’s anything done, but for me, I’m just not in a rush that way.”

His comments have worried a few Oilers fans on social media, who feel that it is a clear indication that McDavid wants to leave the franchise after 10 seasons.

"Oh he’s 100% leaving 😂," a fan reckoned.

"As an Oilers fan, this is concerning… Maybe the first time I’ve felt there’s a possibility he doesn’t sign," another fan commented.

"I mean you’ve had 3 times, 2 being the closest to winning in the past two years. He might be gone," a fan said.

"In other words, if they don’t get a real goalie he’s out," a fan trolled the Oilers' lack of goaltender success.

"Time to move. He’s going to Toronto," a fan predicted.

"He’ll com to LA like Gretzky did," a fan said in relation to Wayne Gretzky's trade to the Kings from Oilers back in the day.

McDavid scored 33 points in the playoffs this season. Alongside Leon Draisaitl, he led the Oilers in postseason scoring; however, lack of depth in the team and goaltending issues with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard led to their second finals loss in two years.

Leon Draisaitl makes feelings known about Connor McDavid's contract talks

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been teammates ever since the former made his NHL debut. The duo are close friends and have been public about wanting to play with each other.

Draisaitl extended his stay in Edmonton in September, signing an eight-year, $112 million contract. It is expected that McDavid might follow Draisaitl in the same way. The German professional made his feelings known.

“I haven’t really talked to Connor about it yet,” Draisaitl said Thursday. “There will come a time where we talk about it, but there’s nothing I can tell you right now that you want to hear or need to hear.

"That’s his situation and he will do what’s best for him and his family. Do I want him here forever? Yes, of course, I think everybody does. But there’s not much I can give you there.”

McDavid has 1,082 career points in 10 seasons. Last season, he scored 100 points and also became the fourth fastest player to reach 1,000 points in the NHL.

