Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid showed off his cooking skills this week, and his wife Lauren was more than impressed.Lauren shared the moment on Instagram, posting a photo of McDavid at work in the kitchen with the caption,“Hasn’t cooked for me in 8 years but tonight’s the night &amp; I’m impressed.”Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's IG story - Credit: @ laurenkyle1She followed up with another photo of the finished meal, which consisted of stuffed bell peppers served with roasted squash and a salad.“Same meal as 8 years ago. But a 10/10,” she wrote.Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's IG story - Credit: @ laurenkyle1McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract and is now eligible to sign an extension.The Oilers are eager to lock up their captain long-term, but his contract future has now quickly become one of the most debated topics in hockey. On the ice, McDavid has led Edmonton to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, only to fall short both times against the Florida Panthers.Connor McDavid talks about his contract situationSpeaking at Team Canada’s orientation camp last week, McDavid made it clear he isn’t rushing into a contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.McDavid has one year remaining on his eight-year deal, which has invited fair speculation about his future. He explained that his approach hasn’t changed.“Like I said at the end of June, I had every intention just to take my time with it, and I still feel the same way. &quot;Take my time and go through everything.&quot;said Connor McDavid.At the same time, McDavid stressed his commitment to Edmonton, saying his only focus aside from trying to win gold with Canada is to bring a Stanley Cup to the Oilers.He also acknowledged the weight of his contract situation, admitting that it was a concern.“I want the group to be as focused and dialed in and ready to roll come day one as possible… You know, we don’t need any distractions. Taking my time with it, and that’s it.” he said.As captain, he wants the group locked in and ready to go from day one, with no unnecessary noise around the team.