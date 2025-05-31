Connor McDavid's ex-agent turned Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson speaks out on superstar's next contract, future with Edmonton

Connor McDavid's ex-agent turned Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson discussed the superstar's next contract and future in Edmonton. McDavid’s eight-year $100 million deal runs through the end of the 2025-26 season, after which he’ll hit free agency unless an extension is signed.

With the Oilers reaching the Stanley Cup Final this season for a rematch against the Florida Panthers, McDavid is leading the playoffs in points.

Jackson was asked whether securing a long-term deal for McDavid after July 1 is at the top of Edmonton's to-do list.

“We're not into it yet, but I think once the season's over, if it goes any way, the way it did last year, now they we were fortunate to make it to the final, then all of a sudden you're into the end of June, you're into the draft, you're into free agency, " Jackson said on Friday, via NHL.com.

“But yes, priority No. 1 would be to talk to Connor and his agents. And ya, it's on everybody's radar for sure. But we're just leaving it for the time being as long as we're still playing. After that, yeah."

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final kicks off on Wednesday in Edmonton. The Oilers are aiming to win their first title since 1990.

Jeff Jackson's role in Connor McDavid's decision to stay or leave the Oilers

Jeff Jackson served as Connor McDavid's agent since he was 15 years old until he was hired by the Oilers in August 2023. However, he doesn't believe his relationship with McDavid will play a major role in the superstar's decision on whether to re-sign with Edmonton long-term or leave as a free agent.

When asked if their long-standing relationship could help keep McDavid in an Oilers uniform, Jackson downplayed it.

"I don't think so," Jackson said on Friday, via NHL.com. "I mean, of course, we have a long relationship, and I have obviously a relationship with his agent, Judd (Moldaver). But this is bigger than that relationship.

“He's after the opportunity to try to win the ultimate prize. And you have to have a deep and solid team to do that."

Jackson believes McDavid's focus will be on whether the Oilers provide him the best opportunity to compete for and win the Stanley Cup. In Jackson's view, McDavid wants to play for a legitimate contender year in and year out, not just once or twice.

