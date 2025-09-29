Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is in the final year of an eight-year, $100 million contract.With the new season approaching, McDavid has not signed an extension yet, despite becoming eligible on July 1. According to reports, negotiations are ongoing but progressing slowly, with both sides emphasizing patience.Luke Gazdic, Connor McDavid's former teammate, shared his thoughts about the Oilers captain's situation during an appearance on Edmonton Sports Talk.He expressed strong confidence that McDavid will stay with the Oilers, emphasizing that there's no rush for him to sign an extension due to his significant leverage.(0:15 onwards)&quot;He's not going anywhere. I don't think he's going anywhere. He's not going;tit's pretty clear to see what he's doing, though he's in a position of power. I just don't think there's no rush for him.&quot;Gazdic described the contract as one of the most complex deals that may ever need to be negotiated in the league.&quot;I think Connor wants to set a bar for the lead. He's very, very player forward. He wants to get salaries up. I know the Oilers probably can't afford to pay him 20 sheets or whatever he's probably worth on the market. I just think it's probably one of the more complicated contracts that's going to, you know, have to be signed here in maybe ever, honestly, maybe ever.&quot;Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl shine as the Oilers downed Canucks in preseason gameOn Sunday, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's seven-point contribution guided the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.McDavid opened the scoring for the Oilers, giving them a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period. At 11:37, Trent Frederic scored to extend the hosts' lead to 2-0 heading into the second period.Draisaitl made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 16:57 of the second period. In the third period, Aatu Raty cut the Canucks’ deficit to 3-1 at 3:53. Braeden Cootes then scored to bring the Canucks within one goal at 3-2.Draisaitl scored his second goal of the night at 9:27, restoring the Oilers’ two-goal lead at 4-2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored for the Canucks late in the game, resulting in a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Oilers.