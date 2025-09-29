  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Connor McDavid's ex-Oilers teammate Luke Gazdic gives his two cents on NHL superstar's drawn out contract negotiation

Connor McDavid's ex-Oilers teammate Luke Gazdic gives his two cents on NHL superstar's drawn out contract negotiation

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 29, 2025 04:40 GMT
Canada National Hockey Teams Orientation Camp - Source: Getty
Connor McDavid's ex-Oilers teammate Luke Gazdic gives his two cents on NHL superstar's drawn out contract negotiation - Source: Getty

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is in the final year of an eight-year, $100 million contract.

Ad

With the new season approaching, McDavid has not signed an extension yet, despite becoming eligible on July 1. According to reports, negotiations are ongoing but progressing slowly, with both sides emphasizing patience.

Luke Gazdic, Connor McDavid's former teammate, shared his thoughts about the Oilers captain's situation during an appearance on Edmonton Sports Talk.

He expressed strong confidence that McDavid will stay with the Oilers, emphasizing that there's no rush for him to sign an extension due to his significant leverage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

(0:15 onwards)

"He's not going anywhere. I don't think he's going anywhere. He's not going;tit's pretty clear to see what he's doing, though he's in a position of power. I just don't think there's no rush for him."

Gazdic described the contract as one of the most complex deals that may ever need to be negotiated in the league.

Ad
"I think Connor wants to set a bar for the lead. He's very, very player forward. He wants to get salaries up. I know the Oilers probably can't afford to pay him 20 sheets or whatever he's probably worth on the market. I just think it's probably one of the more complicated contracts that's going to, you know, have to be signed here in maybe ever, honestly, maybe ever."
Ad
Ad

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl shine as the Oilers downed Canucks in preseason game

On Sunday, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's seven-point contribution guided the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

Ad

McDavid opened the scoring for the Oilers, giving them a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period. At 11:37, Trent Frederic scored to extend the hosts' lead to 2-0 heading into the second period.

Draisaitl made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 16:57 of the second period. In the third period, Aatu Raty cut the Canucks’ deficit to 3-1 at 3:53. Braeden Cootes then scored to bring the Canucks within one goal at 3-2.

Draisaitl scored his second goal of the night at 9:27, restoring the Oilers’ two-goal lead at 4-2. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored for the Canucks late in the game, resulting in a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Oilers.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications