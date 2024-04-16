Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares how she celebrated Oilers star's legendary 100-assist feat

Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle found a sweet way to celebrate the Edmonton Oilers star's historic achievement of 100 assists this NHL season.

McDavid set the record in the Oilers' decisive 9-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Lauren honored her husband-to-be's remarkable accomplishment on Instagram.

She shared a photo of McDavid from the game on her Instagram story. The picture had a graphic highlighting his 100 assists compared to legendary Wayne Gretzky, who last scored 100 assists in the 1990-1991 season.

Lauren's Instagram Story

She followed it up with a picture of a celebratory cake decorated with "100 AI" on top.

Lauren's Instagram story

Before marrying him, Lauren was McDavid's long-time girlfriend. The two had met for the first time at a friend's birthday party years ago. The couple took their relationship to the next level when the Oilers' superstar proposed to her in June 2022.

Lauren announced their upcoming nuptials during an Instagram Q&A session in December. She revealed that she and McDavid will tie the knot on July 27th of this year.

As McDavid continues his MVP season, chasing team success in the playoffs, Lauren will support him every step of the way.

Connor McDavid shares his thoughts on his historic 100-assist season

Connor McDavid has made history by becoming only the fourth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season.

This incredible feat was achieved during the Oilers' dominant 9-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. McDavid's 100th assist of the season came on a goal scored by teammate Zach Hyman in the second period.

With this accomplishment, McDavid joins an elite group of hockey legends, including Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr.

"It means a lot," Connor McDavid said post-game. "Those three (Orr, Gretzky and Lemieux) are three of the greatest players to ever play, and to share a little something with them means a lot to me.

The young superstar expressed gratitude and appreciation for his teammates, coaches and the entire Oilers organization. He acknowledged that their support has been instrumental in his success.

Interestingly, reaching the 100-assist milestone was not an explicit goal for Connor McDavid at the beginning of the season.

"It just kind of happened naturally," McDavid explained.

Expand Tweet

"I had that weird stretch where I didn't score any goals, but I had a bunch of assists. That's when I was made aware of it. It's just a product of playing with some really good players and on a good team and putting in a lot of hard work."

As the Oilers move forward, they are set to face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday. They will then clash with the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback