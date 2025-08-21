Fans reacted online after NHL Network ranked Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid as the league’s top center, with Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon slotted second and Leon Draisaitl third. On social media, NHL Network asked fans, “Did you expect anyone else?” sparking plenty of debate. While many agreed with McDavid holding the top spot, others pushed back. One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “MacKinnon is better and should be #1.”SATOSHI•IS•A•CHAD @SatoshiIsAChadLINK@NHLNetwork @EdmontonOilers MacKinnon is better and should be #1Another fan acknowledged McDavid as the best center: &quot;Easily! One of the best hockey players playing today, and this is coming from a NY Rangers fan.&quot;Luis Tirado Jr. @LTJ81LINK@NHLNetwork @EdmontonOilers Easily! One of the best hockey players playing today, and this is coming from a NY Rangers fan 🗽Here are some more reactions from fans on X: Avalanche Forever @citchmookLINK@NHLNetwork @EdmontonOilers The supposed best C in the league has been drastically outproduced by the legitimate best C in the world the past two seasons. Nate Dogg on another level.tyler @justanothatylerLINK@NHLNetwork @EdmontonOilers For people saying MacKinnon, he even said McDavid is the best and that it’s obviousStephen Marshall @StephenMar66259LINK@NHLNetwork @EdmontonOilers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with the edmonton oilers may get you to the Stanley cup finals but they won't win you a Stanley cupAlmostEZ @AlmostEasy88LINK@NHLNetwork @EdmontonOilers Is anyone actually surprised. Man’s still a cheat codeMcDavid is fresh off leading the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances against the Florida Panthers. Last season, despite missing time, he recorded 100 points in just 67 games, including 74 assists (down from his career-high 100 assists the year before). In the playoffs, he led all skaters in scoring with 33 points through seven goals and 26 assists. Former NHL player Brian Boyle on Connor McDavid's No. 1 center ranking On NHL Network, former player Brian Boyle gave his take on Connor McDavid’s unique talent, even comparing his impact to that of the legendary Bobby Orr. Having spent years around the game and coaching young players, Boyle admitted that the skills McDavid brings to the ice are beyond anything he could ever teach. &quot;No one had ever done it before. The creativity, the hockey IQ, the shot, the sheet talent level that he has, his dexterity, his movements, how fast he can do things, we haven't seen anybody do it that fast or that well, ever,&quot; Boyle said via NHL.com.Boyle recalled his father describing Bobby Orr’s impact on the game, noting how Orr revolutionized the role of a defenseman. He sees Connor McDavid doing something similar today, reshaping the standard for what it means to be a dominant center in the NHL. How do you think Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will fare next season? Can they make it three Stanley Cup Final appearances in a row? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.