Connor McDavid's shocking "no term" comment about Oilers' contract sends NHL fans into a frenzy: "Coming home to Toronto on July 1

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s surprising “no term” comment on his contract has sparked speculation about his future.After practice on Friday, McDavid was asked about signing a shorter-term deal to stay in Edmonton. He responded that all options are on the table, including “no term.”McDavid is entering the final season of his eight-year contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. His comment caught fire online, with fans weighing on his future.One fan reacted by writing:“He's coming home to Toronto on July 1.”Voice Of Reason @TruthHerderLINK@Sid_Seixeiro he's coming home to Toronto on July 1Another fan wrote:&quot;I’m an Oiler fan and hope he stays one more year and then, if he goes anywhere, he goes South….if you do young man, I hope you win it all. Toronto is hardly a Canadian City, anymore.&quot;Michael Smith @mjsmith1945LINK@Sid_Seixeiro I’m an Oiler fan and hope he stays one more year and then, if he goes anywhere, he goes South….if you do young man, I hope you win it all. Toronto is hardly a Canadian City, anymore.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;The Freudian &quot;no term&quot; means he isn't resigning in Edmonton. Hopefully he waives his no trade clause during the year, so the Oilers can start to retool.&quot; one fan wrote. &quot;This is nuts that he said this. Such a massive difference in markets obviously. This quote would go viral in Toronto.&quot; another fan wrote.,&quot;He wins a cup the first year he’s on an American.. if it were to happen that is&quot; a user commented.&quot;He's gone. This is him telling Edmonton to figure out a way to move him where he wants to go or he's walking for nothing in July.&quot; a fan wrote.Connor McDavid has led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, though both ended in losses to the Florida Panthers. Last season, McDavid tallied 26 goals and 74 assists in just 67 games. He dominated the postseason, leading all players with 33 points in 22 playoff appearances.Connor McDavid on Oilers’ focus for next seasonConnor McDavid believes the team’s biggest priority heading into the new season is making sure they start strong. He admitted slow starts have hurt the Oilers in recent years, and that needs to change.&quot;I talk to you guys every September about the need for a good start &amp; it seems like we've kind of struggled with that the last couple of years,” McDavid said. (6:40 onwards)“That's where our focus is at, making sure our group is ready to roll and get out of the gates hot.&quot;Connor McDavid also highlighted the experience within the Oilers’ core that has been through multiple deep playoff runs and understands both the demands of competing at the highest level and the frustration of falling short.