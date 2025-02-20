"Connor McDavid's still overrated": Columnist hilariously trolls Canada's star with special 'Star-Spangled Banner' ahead of 4 Nations final

The rivalry between Connor McDavid's Team Canada and Team USA is at an all-time high before the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote added humor by singing a modified version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." His version playfully mocked Canada’s captain, Connor McDavid. Some lyrics included:

"What so proudly we hailed that Connor McDavid’s still overrated … O’er the ramparts we watched, the Tkachuks gallantly scoring.”

The first USA-Canada game caused controversy off the ice. Canadian fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem before the game. In response, some Boston fans booed "O Canada" before Canada’s game against Finland.

Both teams reached the final with two wins each. Canada beat Sweden 4–3 in overtime in Montreal. After losing to Team USA, it won 5–3 against Finland. Team USA started with a 6–1 win over Finland. Then, it defeated Canada 3–1, stopping its offense after an early goal from McDavid. It lost to Sweden 2–1 in its third game, but it didn't affect its championship spot.

Earlier, tensions grew after Canada’s Brandon Hagel commented about team chemistry. He said Canada plays “for the flag and not the cameras” and does not need group chats for motivation. This targeted the Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady, and how they prepared for the USA-Canada game.

Both brothers fought along with teammate J.T. Miller with their rival players. Thus, they started three fights in the first nine seconds. Matthew Tkachuk responded to Hagel's comments by saying:

"Well, I mean, maybe their team doesn't like each other if they don't have group chats. That's just a player enjoying his opportunity. I think our team does not care about anything they say."

Their first game was already intense but Team USA won 3–1. Now, the rematch is set for Thursday at TD Garden. Both teams are playing with pride.

Connor McDavid is excited for the 4 Nations Face-Off final

Connor McDavid spoke before the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Per Daily Faceoff, he told the media on Wednesday that the team is excited and ready to compete.

“We’re really excited about it,” McDavid said. “I’s a great opportunity for our group to make our country proud."

McDavid mentioned the long wait for a best-on-best tournament.

“A lot’s been said about the 10 years or so ” McDavid said. “But we’re just excited to play. Playing in a great building in a hostile environment, we’re excited about it.”

McDavid compared the game to past high-pressure situations, including last year’s Stanley Cup final. He has four points in three games during the tournament.

