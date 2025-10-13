Connor McDavid's team-friendly Oilers extension influenced Lane Hutson's $70.8M deal with Canadiens, reckons NHL insider

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson's new contract has been compared to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's recent extension. Hutson signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract on Monday. The deal gives him an average salary of $8.85 million per year.

Ad

The previous Monday, Connor McDavid inked a two-year extension worth $25 million. He kept his salary at $12.5 million, the same as his previous annual salary. So, in contrast to the rumors, both players signed a team-friendly contract for less.

After Hutson's contract on Monday, TSN insider Pierre LeBrun said that Connor McDavid’s new deal with the Oilers played a role in Hutson’s signing.

"A signing that might have been beneficial is Connor McDavid and his great bargain for the Edmonton Oilers," LeBrun said. [2:14 onwards] "And the point being, even though it's apples and oranges, it's Hutson, a player coming out of entry-level. Connor McDavid's obviously would have been a UFA in a year."

Ad

Trending

McDavid could have asked for more, but wanted to help his team stay competitive. LeBrun said Montreal’s front office used a similar message with Hutson.

"The message that Connor McDavid sent to his team in wanting the Oilers to be as competitive as possible during this window, during this new extension," LeBrun said. "That was part of the message from Ken Hughes and Jeff Gordon to Lane Hutson about wanting their team to be as competitive as possible long-term by perhaps leaving a bit of money on the table for the Canadians. And that message obviously got through."

Ad

Ad

Habs encouraged Hutson to think about long-term success for the team. They kept Hutson’s salary below $9 million, which helps their future cap space. Hutson gets long-term security and remains part of the team’s core. Last season, he had a strong rookie season with 66 points and won the Calder Trophy.

Lane Hutson talked about signing with Habs

After inking his first big contract, Lane Hutson said he was happy to sign a long-term deal with Montreal Canadiens. He said it was good for both sides and wants to keep working on his game.

Ad

"Nice to get a good bit of business done," Hutson said, via NHL.com, "...I'm just happy to be here for a long time."

Hutson believes the team is close to becoming a championship contender.

"I have belief that we aren't far off from being a team that can be a Stanley Cup championship team, and not just once," Hutson said. "Hopefully, we continue to do it."

Lane Hutson wants to keep improving and help the team win. He feels lucky to stay in Montreal for many years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama